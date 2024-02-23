February 16th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Embers of Fyr'alath Hotfix, Oracle Rework, Classic Self-Found Feb 29th

Stay up to date with World of Warcraft
Here are this week's highlights:
Dragonflight
The War Within
WoW Classic
Season of Discovery
Revered Reputation Rewards for Factions
- We hit a snag deploying the revered reputation rewards for the Azeroth Commerce Authority and Durotar Supply and Logistics factions, but they're coming soon.
World of Warcraft on Social Complete your Trading Post for February and collect the Love Witch's Attire!
World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 21, 2024
Now that Dragonriding is worldwide, what's your favorite place in Azeroth to soar?
World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 21, 2024
Hardcore Self-Found Mode arrives February 29!
- Open to new characters on Hardcore servers
- No Trading, Mail or Auction House
- Permanently opt out at any point
- Read more: https://blizz.ly/48u5adI
World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 22, 2024
