February 16th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Embers of Fyr'alath Hotfix, Oracle Rework, Classic Self-Found Feb 29th

Embers of Fyr'alath



Embers of Fyr'alath now provide a significantly increased chance to get started on the legendary axe.

Oracle Hero Talents



Based on feedback, we're revisiting the Oracle Hero Talents that we previewed on February 7.

Hotfixes



Several classes in Season of Discovery received tuning updates and bug fixes this week.

We hit a snag deploying the revered reputation rewards for the Azeroth Commerce Authority and Durotar Supply and Logistics factions, but they're coming soon.

Open to new characters on Hardcore servers

No Trading, Mail or Auction House

Permanently opt out at any point

Read more: https://blizz.ly/48u5adI

