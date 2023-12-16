Feast of Winter Veil Now live

The fine folks of Smokywood Pastures aren’t letting a little thing like a shattered sky and ominous portents get in the way of spreading holiday cheer—or gaining a bit of profit. Winter Veil has begun in Azeroth, and with it come all the fripperies, fineries, and delectable comestibles of the holiday.When:
16 December – 2 JanuaryWhere:
Initial holiday quests can be found in Orgrimmar and Ironforge, but festive decorations can be found throughout the world.
New This Year
Dragonflight'Tis the season for celebration! Strongholds are decked out in festive cheer, and gifts are stacked under the trees. The Feast of Winter Veil has arrived in Azeroth with fresh items added to expand growing Collections.The Abominable Greench is upping the ante after his Metzen-nabbing shenanigans with new rewards. Storm his cave and save Metzen for a chance at merrymaking rewards:
The joyful season has inspired a variety of Bosses to share in lighthearted fun with hats, loot, and holiday decorations. However, don't be fooled. Just because they're in the spirit of things doesn't change their miserable motivations; you'll want to battle as hard as usual to ensure they don't sour the season.
Gifts to Make Heroes Happy
- Hackclaw's War-Band (Brackenhide Hollow)
- Khajin the Unyielding (Halls of Infusion)
- Assault of the Zaqali (Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible)
- Tyr, the Infinite Keeper (Dawn of the Infinite)
- Council of Dreams (Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope)
Greatfather Winter is adding to the pile of presents this year with two wonderful Winter Veil gifts:
- Junior Timekeeper's Racing Belt: From the 'I Can Be Lord Andestrasz' collection of racing accessories comes a new do-it-yourself course creation kit! Periodically release rings for party members to race through.
- Winter Veil Socks: Don your festive footwear to bring the Feast of Winter Veil with you wherever you go with a snowy trail effect! Machine wash cold and hang during a flurry to dry.
World of Warcraft® Classic: Season of DiscoveryJump into the Season of Discovery as Greatfather Winter spreads festive cheer and merriment throughout Azeroth during the Feast of Winter Veil and partake in the celebration with gifts, food, and more!
Take a magical sleigh ride with your friends over Orgrimmar or Ironforge! Don’t forget to take a S.E.L.F.I.E. to preserve the moment!
Stop by the Smokeywoods Pastures cart in Ironforge or Orgrimmar and click on Greatfeather Pepe to obtain A Tiny Winter Hat
. When you summon Pepe to join you on your adventures, he may just show up in the perfect Winter Veil outfit complete with a tiny beard.
Festive FavoritesLet your spirit be light by stepping into one of the Giant Snow Globes found outside of the Ironforge Bank, in Orgrimmar overlooking the Valley of Wisdom, or in the Broken Isles in Dalaran. It’s a truly transformative experience letting your inner Greatfather Winter helper out. A little /dance will spread the joy to those around you.*The Abominable Greench is (still) a mean one, but we’re sure that once you’ve filled up on the fine foods and beverages from Smokywood Pastures, you’re bound to put a stop to his reign of terror in the Hillsbrad Foothills. The quest You’re a Mean One… is now available to players level 30 and up.There are plenty of holiday hats to be found on a variety of bosses from dungeons in the Broken Isles, Northrend, and more. You just need to decide which color hat you want. Will it be green or red?Make sure to check in on 25 December to see what presents Greatfather Winter has left for you.
Feast of Winter Veil in WoW ClassicWhen:
15 December - 2 January Where:
Initial holiday quests can be found in Orgrimmar and Ironforge, but festive decorations can be found throughout the world.Learn more of what the Feast of Winter Veil has to offer in Wowhead’s holiday guide
and WoW Classic holiday guide
.*Please /dance responsibly. Side effects include joy and laughter. Wait at least 30 minutes after eating Smokywood Pastures fine festive foods to avoid unpleasant side effects.