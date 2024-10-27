Fastest and Easiest Way to Complete Celebrate Good Fun Quest for the WoW 20th Anniversary Event

Cool, now they'll fix the basket trick tomorrow without adjusting how annoying this is to do on multiple characters.
this whole event feels like a chore than actually playing a video game for fun
Well great now blizzard will hotfix the backet trick.
I don't believe it's the basket itself - instead there are balls you can run into as a pet. Running into them makes them bounce a few yards, gives you 1%, and after a few seconds they reset to the original position. One of these happens to spawn right next to a basket at the trauma surgeon tent, so is triggered automatically if you're in the basket (or just near it). There's another near Koltira and Thassarian, next to the fashion frenzy stage.You can chase the ball and get credit slightly faster.
The complete X.X that say that "mUh BlLizZaRd WiLl fIx It"... you DO realize that this is an activity that is coded INTO the quest, right? It's not like someone is going to a world boss, does some special phasing while bugging out, and they kill 1 world boss and it counts as 100%, when the quest says it should only be 10% per boss, right?RIGHT?They are NOT the same! Doesn't everyone notice these things? I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!P.S.: And people will STILL be doing the normal things in the holiday park since they need either achievements, or will still kill bosses because they need loot from them.
"Fastest and Easiest Way to Complete Celebrate Good Fun Quest"So you encourage to go fast ? why ? It's boring ?Its make no f* sense. Say it first if its boring.
They need to vastly increase the Bronze Token gains... Everything is too expensive compared to the rate of which you're able to obtain them.This is supposed to be a celebration of spending 20 years of my life playing this game, not another list of boring chores!