Faster Unlock of Earthen Heritage Armor - Character Boost, Race Change

I'm glad they did this. 10-50 is so short of a distance that it's fine to skip it. I just wish that they had left Death Knight as a playable class for the Earthen. Completing their starting experience I don't see anything that would be problematic within the lore for them to be DK. It's very silly to me that they removed it after it was fully implemented in Alpha.
Body Type 2 with beard
You only get 3 of the colors, missing gold and blue
good , good to hear this makes sense , blizzard needs to turn a profit asap! this should go along way into making blizzard a profitable company.
This is 100% a bug since the achievement says "newly created earthen"
shame there's not a more horde-y colour of the armour to compliment the more alliance-y armour. the closest armour set is clearly more old-god purple with accents rather than the horde's colours.
This 100% a bug, i'm guessing it will probably be fixed with Thursday's maintenance
I regret using my 70 boost during the pre-release event. Though, to be fair, this set isn't all that interesting, so I'm not down over not having my boost. I'll get around to this eventually, like whenever we get another crazy good leveling event again.
Any news on all the Earthen civilian clothing? There's A LOT of that in the game looking in the dressing room atleast.
I never got the achievement when i boosted, and i only boosted cause of this wowhead article. when do i get it?
Do we know where all the Earthen NPC transmogs that were on the Beta are supposed to come from? Those had a variety of chest and leg armors with chains, leather bands, gems, gladiator style skirts, full robes, etc. I was looking forward to dressing my new Earthen char in those as I'm not a fan of the Heritage set, but I couldn't find them on live.