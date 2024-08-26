Fast Travel Elevator Between Isle of Dorn and The Ringing Deeps

There are not only one, but TWO elevators going from Isle of Dorn to the Ringing Deeps.The second is behind this quest, Passage to the Ringing Deeps , near Freywold Village.
This quest is bugged for me - can't target/click/use the quest icon. Any fixes?
There is also a second elevator from Isle of Dorn to Ringing Deeps to the goblin town - there is an Earthen Questgiver next to it not far from Freywold Village
Not really "fast travel" cause the flight time to the location is actually slower than just flying into the hole from dornogal lol.
There is another connection, a "tunnel" exists between Azj-Kahet and Dornogal, which gets unlocked account wide by playing through the campaign. I say "tunnel" because in fact it is just a portal you can walk through.wowhead please stop click baiting and put all area connections into a single article.