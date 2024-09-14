Farm the Stonevault Mechsuit Dungeon Mount During TWW Season 1

the trash in this dungeon is crazy
This system of a pain in the butt farm that will only be available for a limited time needs to stop. There is far too much FOMO in the game already for something that charges a monthly sub.
It's so bizarre that M0 for these dungeons is seasonal instead of being open all the time. Eventually M0 will be open for all of these dungeons because there's no way these will be perma-FOMO.
rotating dungeons for m+ is stupid
I got the robot quest to drop on my first M0 run lol. I didn't even know what it was at first. Farmed the trinket for 3 days and finally got the last one this morning.
Not a fan. Was farming the mount in Necrotic Wake for months and since pre patch i wasnt able to enter it on mythic and now all mobs are level 80. feels like wasted time and opportunity for old dungeons to block them in their old level range
The thing that sucks about mounts like this is you COULD LITERALLY SCHEDULE TIME TO CAMP THE MOUNT EVERY DAY and still have a high chance of not getting it. You could also live your life by choosing to set yourself up for continual dissapointment and you probably shouldn't do that either. Get lucky.. don't target farm stuff like this. The design principle sucks here. Make it attainably rare.. not dissapointingly and depressingly rare.
M0 will be available full time when S4 comes around surely
So they improved systems for alts and now we can't use alts anymore for getting stuff. Why is necrotic wake not available as a normal mythic anymore? They need to fix this.