Faerin Lothar's Shield Arm - More Details About Her Chosen Prosthetic

Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead

Faerin Lothar

Faerin Lothar says: I was never even supposed to be in Hallowfall. I stowed away to escape a family that only ever saw me as a failure.

Faerin Lothar says: Was it a mistake? I lost an eye and an arm for it. Does that make me unworthy of the Light?

Faerin Lothar says: I regret nothing. I keep fighting because in the darkness, it's all we can do. I can't give up. It's not in my nature.

<Name>, meet Raen. our head armorer.

She leads the team whose inventions have saved many lives since we landed in Hallowfall. Raen herself forged my shield.

I always enjoy coming here and seeing what new things her team has thought of.

Raen Dawncavalyr says: Faerin, I was inspired last Beledar's Shadow. I designed a new arm prosthetic. I think you'll wear this one.

Faerin Lothar says: Thank you Raen, but the shield you made me is all I need. I'm sure your talents would be better spent on other inventions.

Raen Dawncavalyr says: It's my pleasure to make a new arm you would use, Faerin! You told me about the discomfort and how it impacted your mobility. So I was thinking--

Faerin Lothar says: Raen, no. I have lived with my injury since was a child. I've learned to do everything from sword fighting to dressing myself with one hand.

Raen Dawncavalyr says: But what if I've figured out the weight balancing? You said that was what you didn't like about the first few I made.

Faerin Lothar says: Then I think some of our veterans who will lose an arm to the nerubians will be very grateful that you've improved the design.

Faerin Lothar says: Raen, I've learned to navigate my life without a prosthetic. I don't want to relearn everything.

Faerin Lothar says: But if you want to improve something of mine, a better shock absorber on the shield would be a blessing of the Flame.

Faerin Lothar says: Those nerubians are getting bigger and it puts all that weight on the shoulder.

Raen Dawncavalyr says: Oh yeah? Hmmm... That's a tough one. Let me sketch out some ideas and get some measurements. I think that'll be an interesting project.

Raen Dawncavalyr says: Thanks, Faerin.

Faerin Lothar says: Keep up your work, everyone on the front line appreciates the new kit upgrades.

