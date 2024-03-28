Extend Nameplate Distance in Plunderstorm to See Enemies Farther Away

Will be patched soon I guess... good to see the people that will resort to things like that to get an advantage.Also, remember that these will screw with your retail wow settings.
fun detected?
There sure are a LOT of updates regarding this "Limited Time" event. Please focus more on Live and the upcoming Season 4.
Been using this ever since the setting has been released. It's great for all forms of PvP, but also PvE or finding team members in the open world.
Worst thing is that changing to larger nameplates and stacking nameplates won't save between sessions...
It is good that everyone is informed so as to keep the playing field equal. Otherwise the devs need to force it to be the same for everyone. Good job either way for sharing this.
I wish there was the option to see a simple RED DOT over enemies' heads instead of the extremely ugly, obtrusive and mangled nameplate. Players can be a bigger triangle.AND, since Plunderstorm shows us it's possible (enemy players are shown this way), the option to highlight hostile mobs with a red border (customizable intensity).
Oh wow, nice. Now sweats can see me even better when i try to kill my 10 mobs or find the 2 chests and kill me with level one which gives them nothing of plunder...