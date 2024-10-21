Expected Class Tuning Changes with Patch 11.0.5 - Class Writer Opinions

Estimated 11.0.5 Changes Notes

Spec Single Target AoE

Blood DK

(Deathbringer) 5% Slight Nerf

Blood DK

(San'layn) -15% to -20%

Frost DK 8.1% 7.6%

Balance Druid -0.5% -5%

Feral Druid Maybe 2% - Might be a slight buff depending if patch notes or PTR are true.

Restoration Druid - - A few new talents were added and nerfed an old one, but only one is a clear upgrade and you're likely to feel similarly powerful with the patch.

Augmentation Evoker To Shields - Unravel is likely one of the best globals on ST.

Devastation Evoker To Shields - Unravel is likely one of the best globals on ST.

Beast Mastery Hunter Buff Buff Single target is likely going up to at least pre-basilisk change numbers (pending on ptr vs live hotfix implementation). Single target in AoE and AoE in single-target is worse. Power Infusion losing value.

Marksmanship Hunter ~2% ~2% Within 2% of previous performance for ST. AoE similar, a couple % buff.

Survival Hunter 6% 9%

Arcane Mage

(Sunfury) 11.7% 11.2%

Arcane Mage

(Spellslinger) 15% - 20% 29.4% Sunfury is still ~10% ahead in single target.

Fire Mage -6.5% - AoE is the same, but giving up a lot more on single target to do so.

Frost Mage 8% -

Brewmaster Monk 2.5% 2.9% Could be up to 5% more depending on bugs.

Mistweaver Monk ~1% 3-5% Many quality of life improvements with new and merged talents, including baseline Ancient Teachings, a ranged Rising Sun Kick alternative in Rushing Wind Kick, and a new smaller cooldown in Jade Empowerment that gets better when there are more enemies to damage

Windwalker Monk 3% 4-5%

Holy Paladin -<2% PTR is currently missing hotfixes which could lead to additional nerfs.

Protection Paladin Unknown Unknown, some live hotfixes weren't pushed to PTR

Retribution Paladin -3%

Assassination Rogue 6% -

Outlaw Rogue 5%

Subtlety Rogue 4% - Nerf to defensives due to the removal of Invigorating Shadowdust

Elemental Shaman - Significant Buff Burst increased and Mastery now best stat.

Enhancement Shaman Unknown Uncertainty due to the amount of changes and the PTR being down for extended period of time. The number makes Deeply Rooted Elements worse, and likely non-viable.

Restoration Shaman Slight Buff Slightly bigger buff for Farseer than Totemic

Arms Warrior -1% 5 Target Cap Target cap changes have little impact on Arms.

Fury Warrior Neutral 5 Target Cap Odyn's Fury and initial Thunderous Roar damage reduced ~20% vs 8 targets, or ~3-5% overall on multitarget fights/Mythic+