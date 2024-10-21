Expected Class Tuning Changes with Patch 11.0.5 - Class Writer Opinions

|Estimated 11.0.5 Changes
|Notes
|Spec
|Single Target
|AoE
Blood DK
(Deathbringer)
|5%
|Slight Nerf
Blood DK
(San'layn)
|-15% to -20%
Frost DK
|8.1%
|7.6%
Balance Druid
|-0.5%
|-5%
Feral Druid
|Maybe 2%
|-
|Might be a slight buff depending if patch notes or PTR are true.
|Restoration Druid
|-
|-
|A few new talents were added and nerfed an old one, but only one is a clear upgrade and you're likely to feel similarly powerful with the patch.
|Augmentation Evoker
|To Shields
|-
|Unravel is likely one of the best globals on ST.
|Devastation Evoker
|To Shields
|-
|Unravel is likely one of the best globals on ST.
|Beast Mastery Hunter
|Buff
|Buff
|Single target is likely going up to at least pre-basilisk change numbers (pending on ptr vs live hotfix implementation). Single target in AoE and AoE in single-target is worse. Power Infusion losing value.
|Marksmanship Hunter
|~2%
|~2%
|Within 2% of previous performance for ST. AoE similar, a couple % buff.
|Survival Hunter
|6%
|9%
Arcane Mage
(Sunfury)
|11.7%
|11.2%
Arcane Mage
(Spellslinger)
|15% - 20%
|29.4%
|Sunfury is still ~10% ahead in single target.
|Fire Mage
|-6.5%
|-
|AoE is the same, but giving up a lot more on single target to do so.
|Frost Mage
|8%
|-
Brewmaster Monk
|2.5%
|2.9%
|Could be up to 5% more depending on bugs.
|Mistweaver Monk
|~1%
|3-5%
|Many quality of life improvements with new and merged talents, including baseline Ancient Teachings, a ranged Rising Sun Kick alternative in Rushing Wind Kick, and a new smaller cooldown in Jade Empowerment that gets better when there are more enemies to damage
|Windwalker Monk
|3%
|4-5%
Holy Paladin
|-<2%
|PTR is currently missing hotfixes which could lead to additional nerfs.
|Protection Paladin
|Unknown
|Unknown, some live hotfixes weren't pushed to PTR
|Retribution Paladin
|-3%
Assassination Rogue
|6%
|-
Outlaw Rogue
|5%
Subtlety Rogue
|4%
|-
|Nerf to defensives due to the removal of Invigorating Shadowdust
|Elemental Shaman
|-
|Significant Buff
|Burst increased and Mastery now best stat.
|Enhancement Shaman
|Unknown
|Uncertainty due to the amount of changes and the PTR being down for extended period of time. The number makes Deeply Rooted Elements worse, and likely non-viable.
|Restoration Shaman
|Slight Buff
|Slightly bigger buff for Farseer than Totemic
|Arms Warrior
|-1%
|5 Target Cap
|Target cap changes have little impact on Arms.
|Fury Warrior
|Neutral
|5 Target Cap
|Odyn's Fury and initial Thunderous Roar damage reduced ~20% vs 8 targets, or ~3-5% overall on multitarget fights/Mythic+
|Protection Warrior
|-
|5 Target Cap
|AoE reduced slightly due to 5 target cap on Thunderous Roar.