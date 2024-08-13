Exact Mythic+ Mob Count Values No Longer Trackable Via Addons in War Within

Not good.
Agony
Well that's... Frustrating. Thanks Blizzard /s
L CHANGE
Big Blizz L
This has to be a bug, there's no real reason to change this on the side of blizz
But why? This just seems so pointless to go out of the way to get rid of this functionality.Dev time was used to take something away that really isn't a problem. Much like the tank changes this is a solution in search of a problem.
FFS blizzard. Why? Like what is the actual rationale behind this? It doesn't make the game more fun to play. It doesn't make things easier in an already complicated game mode. There are only negatives to this change.
i mean with all the recent changes, are they trying to make every single tank main to stop playing the role or something ? if this is intentional and not a bug it's not good ...
Aww man.. I'm happy that I never counted with these whole numbers but always with percentile values. I understand it correctly if I'm used to mob % there is just no difference to me? The question stands: Why tho?
Great fix, me and my wife Mazilta will probably get Key Stone Winners rank now. If your mad about this your bad probably LOL. - MiltonPS: tryhards trying to get me fired from Costco over my opinion on warcarft literally GROW UP
Can be fixed by addons maker but seems weird?
Might be unintended and I'd wait till we get into the new season before the ol pitchfork and torch routine.
Never cared for those either way , nor that it will even impact higher key pushers in any way , its all the same.
blizzard. its time you stop having this current team even a single new idea. replace them with ppl that actually love the game and care for it instead of using these drunken fantasy football league players to throw in random bull@#$% no one asked for.
Is this an angry "We are way too stupid to make a somewhat usable interface, so nobody else should be able to make one as well" table flip by a single dev?
probably a bug after update there is no reason to change that
As a tank main I should be mad, but I am confident I run enough dungs that I fully memories the routes without going over and under for the %.