Everything We Know About The War Within Patch 11.1 Undermine(d) - New Customizable Mount, Raid, Dungeon, and More

Patch Overview



So I know many of you have already seen 11.0.7, but you have to be wondering where The War Within is going to take us after that. OK, so following Xalatath's trail is going to lead us to a location that I've been personally excited about since we first settled on the idea of an underground expansion.



Undermine, the capital of the Goblin Trade Empire. Fittingly, our name for the 11.1 patch is Undermine(d) with a D. Now, this is a city unlike any city we've seen before in World of Warcraft, standing as a testament to the intelligence and creativity of the goblins as masters of technology and alchemy. And as our adventures continue, we will learn more about goblin culture than ever before. What's important to them? What problems they're trying to solve? What they're capable of as a society? everything that makes them truly unique, beyond the humor and the explosions. Though, just to be clear, there's going to be a whole lot of explosions.



You'll arrive at an undermine that's plunged into conflict between the four major goblin cartels: Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, and, of course, the Venture Company. You'll align yourself with the group of your choice and run into notorious goblins like Monte Gazlowe, Renzic "the Shiv", Baron Revelgaz, Marin Noggenfogger, and more.

You Very Own Blinged Ride - Meet D.R.I.V.E.



Now, if you're going to be in cahoots with a goblin cartel, you can't be seen rolling around in anything less than a truly blinged-out ride. So early on, you'll earn a vehicle designed just for Undermine to push the boundaries of locomotion within World of Warcraft. Undermine was built for speed, with roads designed for driving, which is just as well because this car travels much, much faster than your regular ground mounts. You can also further adjust your car's driving characteristics. Do you prefer grip, or do you want to drift more? You want more acceleration, even if it's going to come at the expense of your top speed? That's up to you. You can try it all and rule the streets of Undermine, living your life 440 yards at a time.

New Dungeon Operation: Floodgate and Mythic+ Rotation



We'll also be adding a new dungeon in Undermine(d), Operation: Floodgate, which is a race to stop a group of goblins from blowing a dam that would bring ruin to the ringing deeps. This dungeon will also be immediately available as part of our new season two dungeon pool. on Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ difficulties, alongside the four other launch dungeons and three returning legacy dungeons. Now, we'll have many more details in the weeks ahead, but I can tell you that one of those legacy dungeons, naturally in light of our goblin theme here, is the MOTHERLODE from Battle for Azeroth.

Delves and New Zek'vir



Continuing to build upon one of our favorite parts of the War Within, this new zone brings with it two new delves for you to explore, and we're creating new variations on the existing delves. We're also introducing seasonal updates to Bran Bronzebeard, a new adversary to follow Zek'vir, and a new set of goblin-inspired curios for Brann.

New Raid Zone - Liberation of Undermine



Of course, a new season also means a new raid zone. We have an eight-boss raid called the Liberation of Undermine coming your way, which takes you through the streets of the city and into the magnificent Galagio, brimming with color and extravagance that also hides the dark secrets of its owner, the one and only Gallywix.

New Arena Map



And for the Arena PvPers out there, we're also introducing a new arena map set right amidst the city.



Story Tie-in