Everything We Know About The War Within Patch 11.1 Undermine(d) - New Customizable Mount, Raid, Dungeon, and More

curios, not curious
I'm confused, didn't they say a while back that each season of delves would have its own character ? Like, Bran for S1 and someone else for S2 ?
Not that a Goblin-themed season doesn't sound fun, but I don't really understand how it's going to be lorewise and even though I know I should wait , I'm already disappointed.TWW's campaign happened very quickly, in one chapter dalaran was being attacked in the second we were already defeating or rather delaying the plans of the main villain who we don't even know what it was, and now everyone expectingthe next season to be something about the crystal of Light/Void of the third map or something related to the titans, and it's going to be goblins, it looks more like a filler season than a continuation of the story despite the fact that there are 2 goblins on the maps doing suspicious things.we can only hope
All of it looks fun to me. I'm curious how the lore and story build up to what's going on with the goblins, but for now I'm digging the look of the raid.As someone who does delves and open world content, I like that they are adding more and updating current ones. But I'm a bit sad that we are not getting a new companion. Though I wonder if the level cap will go up.If they nail the dynamic ground mount thing, I could see that leading to all sorts of race type things. Or maybe some sort of PvP Mario Kart type action?
curious on how good or bad the tier sets will look
We've entered the 'Grand Theft Auto' phase of WoW. :-sTFW you're seriously thinking of starting Classic.
I can almost guarantee that after what happened with Mechatorque in Zuldazar that Gallywix will have an escape pod in that thing haha
Cars are cool and all but you know whats faster than a car? Flying directly where I need to go.