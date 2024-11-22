Events with Slow Loot Methods? Ion Hazzikostas Discusses Reward Cadence in Interview with GamesRadar+

Ion Hazzikostas We can always buff the rewards. We're never going to nerf the rewards, really, right? If things go out too fast and generous, we'll never pull that back. And so, while playing a bit of that guessing game of trying to pick the right values, we may tend to err on the conservative side. Hopefully, the players understand we'll be fast and responsive if it feels like we've missed the mark. We hear the feedback from the community loud and clear.

Ion Hazzikostas

When we look at something like the 20th anniversary, there's quite a lot to do there, and there's a lot that's fresh and novel that the players will enjoy over the course of the 11.0.5 update. At the same time, we want to ensure people aren't running out of reasons to do content that they would otherwise want to do too soon.



Even if they really enjoyed the 20th-anniversary content, there was this sense of 'I already have been spending a bunch of time doing dungeons and delves and leveling these other alts. This feels like too much to ask on top of that,' That's the part we hadn't grasped until we heard the feedback loud and clear when live.

