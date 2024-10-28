Estimated Class Tuning Changes with October 29th Hotfixes - Class Writer Opinions

|Estimated Changes
|Notes
|Spec
|Single Target
|AoE
Blood DK
(Deathbringer)
|4%
|4%
Blood DK
(San'layn)
|17%
|20-40%
|Encounter- and target-count specific. Incredibly high variance on AoE due to Blood Beasts RNG. Also assuming that Vampiric Strike gets hotfixed with Heart Strike.
|Balance Druid
|5%
|2%
|Going to shuffle a few talents around. No big gameplay changes from last patch.
|Restoration Druid
|Neutral
|Further buffs to the often poor Dream of Cenarius talent brings it closer to viability in Mythic+ without solving any of the playstyle issues it can create
|BM Hunter
(Pack Leader)
|-5%
|-2%
|AoE changes are disappointing given the Developer Note. Priority damage in Mythic+ nerfed
|BM Hunter
(Dark Ranger)
|Neutral
|1.2%
|AoE changes are disappointing given the Developer Note. Priority damage in Mythic+ nerfed.
|Marksmanship Hunter
(Sentinel)
|Neutral
|1%
|Sentinel was dominantly ahead, and was buffed slightly on AoE.
|Marksmanship Hunter
(Dark Ranger)
|-2.5%
|1%
|Dark Ranger was already behind, and it was nerfed more on ST for some reason..
|Mistweaver Monk
|4.7%
|See Note
|Explanation
Aura buffs to Mistweaver healing usually never include increases to our absorb effects, meaning they're usually not able to be translated 1:1 for our overall throughput. With this set of changes, we can expect an almost 5% buff if we change nothing about the talents we've suggested.
For our group healing, builds that relied on Jade Bond with Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane will see about a 7.5% nerf with the reduction to the Gust of Mists bonus it had. For builds that rely on Ancient Teachings healing for group healing—Mythic+ builds, for example—or for builds that opted for Gift of the Celestials instead, this number doesn't apply to you, and you'll instead be seeing a small 2% additional buff to your throughput, depending on your Jadefire Teachings uptime.
With this reset, we'll be changing our raid build to always include Rushing Wind Kick for its Rushing Winds buff, and Focused Thunder for even more long-duration Renewing Mist buffs, though this point is fairly flexible with Sheilun's Gift or Mending Proliferation. For sure, we'll pick up Dancing Mists and swap Chi Harmony for Lotus Infusion for even more Renewing Mist buffs on our raid. But other than that, we're playing the same we had been, just enjoying more throughput.
|Holy Paladin
|15% faster mana consumption rate
|Only affects Avenging Wrath and Herald of the Sun raid builds which were already falling behind. The meta Avenging Crusader build is largely unimpacted as it doesn't run Beacon of Virtue and casts fewer Holy Shock.
|Discipline Priest
|1-2%
| The incoming Flash Heal and Power Word: Radiance buffs for Discipline provide a 1-2% overall HPS buff for Raiding and some slight quality of life improvement for Mythic+.
Flash Heal being slightly stronger is mainly a benefit whenever Power Word: Shield is on cooldown as shield is still the dominant spot-heal tool.
The Oracle buffs do not really do enough to move it past Voidweaver
|Shadow Priest
|Neutral
|4%+
|Damage gain increases with target count.
|Assassination Rogue
|-2%
|-3%
|Somewhat estimated based on bug fixes.
|Elemental Shaman
|-11%
|-9%
|-2% for direct nerfs and -9% when the Ascendance bug is actually fixed. Updated for hotfixes.
|Enhancement Shaman
|-6%
|-10%
|Still roughly even in single target and up 10% in AoE from Patch 11.0.2
|Restoration Shaman (DPS)
|Large Damage Gain
|Farseer damage priority changed to no longer use Acid Rain and instead only use Chain Lightning and Lava Burst
|Affliction Warlock
(Soul Harvester)
|3%
|3%
|Soul Harvester appears to still be the best option in most single target scenarios and raid settings post-buff. Its damage profile/shard generation is also powerful in M+ settings, offering a large amount of burst damage every minute.
|Affliction Warlock
(Hellcaller)
|7%
|6.5%
|Hellcaller received a 25% buff to Wither, which has brought it much closer (though still a tad behind) to Soul Harvester in single target. Wither is exceptionally powerful in multi-target settings, which MAY bring Hellcaller very close to (if not ahead) of Soul Harverster in M+/cleave based settings.
|Demonology Warlock
|5%
|7%
|Grimoire: Felguard was already a solid pick for those players who desired more burst and we have started to see many top Demonology Warlock logs using it before the buff. After getting buffed it should be considered a must-have for all players.
|Destruction Warlock
|8.6%
|11%
Arms Warrior
(Colossus)
|8.6%
|8.2%
|The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm
|Arms Warrior
(Slayer)
|9%
|9.5%
|The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm
|Fury Warrior
(Mountain Thane)
|8.6%
|4.7%
|The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm
|Fury Warrior
(Slayer)
|6.7%
|6.5%
|The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm
|Protection Warrior
(Mountain Thane)
|1.17%
|Neutral
Protection Warrior
(Colossus)
|2%
|Neutral