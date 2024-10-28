Estimated Class Tuning Changes with October 29th Hotfixes - Class Writer Opinions

Estimated Changes Notes

Spec Single Target AoE

Blood DK

(Deathbringer) 4% 4%

Blood DK

(San'layn) 17% 20-40% Encounter- and target-count specific. Incredibly high variance on AoE due to Blood Beasts RNG. Also assuming that Vampiric Strike gets hotfixed with Heart Strike.

Balance Druid 5% 2% Going to shuffle a few talents around. No big gameplay changes from last patch.

Restoration Druid Neutral Further buffs to the often poor Dream of Cenarius talent brings it closer to viability in Mythic+ without solving any of the playstyle issues it can create

BM Hunter

(Pack Leader) -5% -2% AoE changes are disappointing given the Developer Note. Priority damage in Mythic+ nerfed

BM Hunter

(Dark Ranger) Neutral 1.2% AoE changes are disappointing given the Developer Note. Priority damage in Mythic+ nerfed.

Marksmanship Hunter

(Sentinel) Neutral 1% Sentinel was dominantly ahead, and was buffed slightly on AoE.

Marksmanship Hunter

(Dark Ranger) -2.5% 1% Dark Ranger was already behind, and it was nerfed more on ST for some reason..

Holy Paladin 15% faster mana consumption rate Only affects Avenging Wrath and Herald of the Sun raid builds which were already falling behind. The meta Avenging Crusader build is largely unimpacted as it doesn't run Beacon of Virtue and casts fewer Holy Shock.

Discipline Priest 1-2% The incoming Flash Heal and Power Word: Radiance buffs for Discipline provide a 1-2% overall HPS buff for Raiding and some slight quality of life improvement for Mythic+.



Flash Heal being slightly stronger is mainly a benefit whenever Power Word: Shield is on cooldown as shield is still the dominant spot-heal tool.



The Oracle buffs do not really do enough to move it past Voidweaver

Shadow Priest Neutral 4%+ Damage gain increases with target count.

Assassination Rogue -2% -3% Somewhat estimated based on bug fixes.

Elemental Shaman -11% -9% -2% for direct nerfs and -9% when the Ascendance bug is actually fixed. Updated for hotfixes.

Enhancement Shaman -6% -10% Still roughly even in single target and up 10% in AoE from Patch 11.0.2

Restoration Shaman (DPS) Large Damage Gain Farseer damage priority changed to no longer use Acid Rain and instead only use Chain Lightning and Lava Burst

Affliction Warlock

(Soul Harvester) 3% 3% Soul Harvester appears to still be the best option in most single target scenarios and raid settings post-buff. Its damage profile/shard generation is also powerful in M+ settings, offering a large amount of burst damage every minute.



Affliction Warlock

(Hellcaller) 7% 6.5% Hellcaller received a 25% buff to Wither, which has brought it much closer (though still a tad behind) to Soul Harvester in single target. Wither is exceptionally powerful in multi-target settings, which MAY bring Hellcaller very close to (if not ahead) of Soul Harverster in M+/cleave based settings.



Demonology Warlock 5% 7% Grimoire: Felguard was already a solid pick for those players who desired more burst and we have started to see many top Demonology Warlock logs using it before the buff. After getting buffed it should be considered a must-have for all players.

Destruction Warlock 8.6% 11%

Arms Warrior

(Colossus) 8.6% 8.2% The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm

Arms Warrior

(Slayer) 9% 9.5% The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm

Fury Warrior

(Mountain Thane) 8.6% 4.7% The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm

Fury Warrior

(Slayer) 6.7% 6.5% The buffs increase sustained multitarget, without affecting burst AoE abilities like Thunderous Words, Odyn's Fury, or Bladestorm

Protection Warrior

(Mountain Thane) 1.17% Neutral