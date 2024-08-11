This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Enhancement Shaman Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Stormbringer vs. Totemic
The War Within
Posted
19 minutes ago
by
wordup
Unsure what Hero Talents to play for Enhancement in The War Within? Our Enhancement Writer, Wordup, pits both Hero Talent against each other in a variety categories to determine which reigns supreme for the content you're looking to do in the upcoming expansion. Join us as we explore The War Within Enhancement Shaman!
Enhancement Shaman in the War Within
Enhancement Shaman going into The War Within is in a very interesting spot. Throughout Dragonflight it had two sub-specs (
Elementalist
and
Storm
) that co-existed and fought each other for viability, and that's looking like it will continue forward
despite
the addition of Hero Talents. That means that, while there are some structural changes to how each of them operate in context with the new trees, there's potentially four variants in the spec at once, which while cool means it may be a bit overwhelming deciding what to play going forward.
The core spec gameplay remains mostly the same, and it got the
desperately
needed talent point reductions to make all this happen. While it was a bit of a strange beta period with some very late changes coming in under the wire, they did wonders for broadening us out into a more robust spec without losing the identity of either sub-spec. While it still has some wrinkles and there are definitely some quirks that could do with being addressed in the future (such as bloat and abandoned talents) that some people are rightfully unhappy about, the overall state of spec in terms of both tuning and flexibility is looking bright.
Hero Talent Showdown: Stormbringer vs. Totemic
As Enhancement Shaman has spent the past expansion with two separate builds, injecting hero talents in is a bit more complicated than others. Interestingly enough, both of our previous archetypes map on in some way to both, but in their own unique ways. First we have
Stormbringer
, focusing extremely heavily on our
Maelstrom Weapon
spenders and the powerful new finisher
Tempest
, making resources significantly more important. Alternatively, we have
Totemic
that adds in the maintenance of
Surging Totem
alongside some feedback between it and our core rotational cooldowns.
Stormbringer
Strengths
Weaknesses
The
Stormbringer
gameplay additions are extremely easy to understand at face value just from looking at
Tempest
- it focuses entirely around our
Maelstrom Weapon
resource, and abilities that spend it. It's very intuitive, maps onto our existing playstyles in
Elementalist
and
Storm
(though with a little nuance for them both), and all aspects of the tree push very hard in this direction to achieve a very cohesive playstyle
addition
, rather than a
distraction
. The sheer amount of additions to our resource via
Tempest
and the tree is quite impressive:
Spending
Maelstrom Weapon
triggers
Unlimited Power
Haste
Cycles to
Tempest
for an even bigger finisher
Tempest
triggers
Feral Spirit
via
Rolling Thunder
Lightning spenders can trigger
Supercharge
refunds
Spending
Maelstrom Weapon
applies
Lightning Rod
to primary targets
It is, however, so strong and so loaded into the value of cycling to each
Tempest
cast, that some of our previous balances in gameplay loops are replaced with generate and spend at all costs. This means generation talents such as
Static Accumulation
aren't really optional anymore, locking in some previously open choices. Between that and
Supercharge
, there's a lot of high roll potential in here (leading to RNG) alongside a real reliance on momentum, needing to keep things rolling.
Best of all though,
Tempest
providing uncapped AoE alongside some strong pure AoE focused options in
Arc Discharge
and
Voltaic Surge
lifts up some of our weaknesses, making it an excellent tree without adding too much additional complexity.
Totemic
Strengths
Weaknesses
On the other hand,
Totemic
is a lot more complicated and harder to interpret. There's
a lot
of moving parts here, and picking apart which of them actually matter in relation to your talent build isn't immediately obvious at first glance. On the surface, it's deceptively simple:
Drop
Surging Totem
on cooldown (every 24 seconds with
Totemic Surge
)
Consume the
Whirling Elements
motes depending on talent selections
Repeat every cycle, balancing your ability cooldowns around the Totem timer
The difficulty lies in balancing out ability priorities between
Totemic Rebound
,
Lively Totems
and
Reactivity
, since all of these are attached to different, competing priority rotational GCDs. For anyone that's played Enhancement in Dragonflight, you may know that it's sometimes difficult to parse exactly what things you need to care about and what you can ignore, and this extra wrinkle blurs that line even further.
While it's nice that we now have a constant source of soft-capped AoE from the totem itself, the extra complications of having to babysit its point-blank AoE, manage resource around the
Elemental Blast
refund (or try to align
Sundering
+
Earthsurge
with
Deeply Rooted Elements
procs without delaying too much)
and
think about these other effects is a bit much. Considering it also committed the offense of adding an extra rotational GCD to one of the busiest specs in the game makes it a hard sell, though there's something to be praised about how much it's integrated with both our differing talent builds through completely different vectors.
What's Changed?
Stormbringer
Compared to the
first impressions article
, the general idea behind
Stormbringer
is mostly the same as it came out of the gates with an
extremely
solid core concept. It's had some tuning numbers adjusted while having its ability whitelists cleaned up to be more functional, alongside the majority of bugs fixed, but otherwise the tree is mostly the same now as it was then. The only noteworthy alterations were:
Awakening Storms
now has a trackable UI element.
Arc Discharge
was reduced to 2 charges when it triggers, down from 3.
Totemic
On the other hand, compared to
the article about
Totemic
there's been a lot that's changed, and not all of it for the better. My first take on the tree was not positive, and while some of the rough edges have been sanded down, there's still a whole lot to not like here alongside some of the fundamental problems worsened along the way. Some quick key notes of the biggest mechanical shifts are:
Since
Windfury Totem
was removed in lieu of
Skyfury
,
Surging Totem
is now just an extra button on its own. We also no longer get the QoL improvement of
Windfury Weapon
buffing the group, since that's granted by the group buff.
Surging Totem
is now point blank AoE around it, rather than smart targeting the nearest clump of enemies within 30 yards.
Lava Lash
was added to the pool of abilities that can trigger
Reactivity
.
Surging Totem
is no longer off the GCD, lasts 24 seconds (up from 20) and has a 30 second cooldown (reduced to 24 via
Totemic Surge
). It also now deals Flamestrike damage (scaling with Mastery) and the tick rate increases via Haste.
On top of those things, the vast majority of the tree wasn't implemented upon first release, so since then we've also learned the intended proc rates (and damage output) of
Surging Totem
itself,
Totemic Rebound
,
Lively Totems
and
Reactivity
- which turned out to be much higher than expected - the degree of rotational confusion it adds is more apparent.
And the Winner Is...
Below are a few key categories, pitting each hero tree against each other to see where each shines. You can click the
icons in each section for an expanded explanation of the rankings.
Class Fantasy & Visuals: Stormbringer
&
Totemic
(Tie)
Analysis
While both go in very different directions, they're very both very clearly
Shaman
in nature, and are very on-brand for both older and newer fantasy ideas surrounding the class. Since this is a really subjective thing it's hard to really pick one out here, but I think they both stake strong claims to our spec in different ways:
Stormbringer
provides a nice punchy visual with some good audio feedback in
Tempest
as a "big moment" for lightning spells, but that's about it for visual flare. What I think really sells it is the gameplay feeling it imparts, being more frenetic than usual that really lends itself to the fantasy of volatile lightning in your hands.
Totemic
conversely gets points for really leaning into totems as a vector for our spec's gameplay, alongside having a very distinct totem model and flashy motes surrounding it via
Whirling Elements
. While it's a bit controversial and it's not quite landed in some aspects, that it's trying to incorporate something that's been missing for a really long time in a way that's not obnoxious is something I'm sure some out there are quite excited about.
Because they tap into vastly different aspects of the spec from different eras, I think it's really a case of preference on this and which part of the spec you really vibe with, but I think they both do a pretty good job of leaning into parts of the spec that haven't seen as much focus recently.
Stormbringer Animations
Totemic Animations
Tempest Visual
Surging Totem Visual
Fun & Rewarding Gameplay: Stormbringer
(Winner)
Analysis
Personally there's no question in my mind that
Stormbringer
far exceeds the gameplay provided elsewhere by truly hooking into a deep part of our rotation and enhancing it, giving a clear motivation to do something and a reward for doing it. While I think in its current state it does that a little
too
aggressively, that there's simplicity on the surface that's clear to understand what it's trying to do and how you're going to do it, while also having hidden depth in management with a lot of potential for skill expression is really exciting for me.
It's fast paced, it shores up our uncapped AoE weakness, and It even goes the extra mile of improving the
Storm
archetype by pulling back on the relentless drive to
Stormstrike
at the cost of burning resources while still mapping on very well with an
Elementalist
variant. It's only real downsides to me are certain strong talent signposting, and that it's almost a certainty weakauras will be required to play around comfortably with the current ingame UI.
Conversely,
Totemic
really just doesn't execute on the concept well and in some ways actively disrupts parts of the spec that were previously enjoyable. First and foremost, an extra button is the
one
thing hero talents needed to avoid for Enhancement unless it condensed active buttons being used, especially if that button had a lot of value tied into a shorter cooldown - clashing with the number of procs we have that needs setup
and
follow-up is a hard sell. Instead, we got a completely separate extra button with all of those things, talents that lean into a variety of active buttons, and attempts to give reasons for all of them which blurs the signposting of what you're expected to be doing.
Pair that with diverging goals, hero talents that in some cases get zero value (depending on spec talents) and an
incredible
amount of in-built RNG you have little to no influence over and the experience is just too disjointed. Having to babysit a totem with point-blank AoE at all times as well, even with
Totemic Projection
considered, is a pretty unpleasant experience. There are some things in here that could work, but it's still lacking a clear direction.
Difficulty: Totemic
(Loser)
Analysis
Of the two, I would firmly say that
Totemic
is the harder to execute. Adding in extra rotational requirements, setup on a timer and a variety of effects that you can mess up while also increasing the potential for cooldown waste is fraying the edges of an already busy rotation. For either build archetypes, the absolute requirement to drop
Surging Totem
immediately
disrupts
Storm
which has unpredictable chains and a lot of momentum in its gameplay loop this stops dead. Even worse,
Elementalist
has multiple procs that can overlap, and needs to set up
Maelstrom Weapon
for
Whirling Elements
to consume
Elemental Blast
, generate again quickly and cast again to avoid letting it overcap - all while considering
Primordial Wave
in the mix. On top of all that, you need to pay attention to where your
Surging Totem
is and where your enemies are, and use
Totemic Projection
to drag it around. There's so many things with the potential to go wrong when trying to squeeze out value that it's jarring.
Stormbringer
on the other hand is much simpler - you spend
Maelstrom Weapon
, you proc big
Tempest
finisher. Cycle this as much as you can, easy peasy. For all its potential quirks and fast playstyle, it's very hard to be punished by a hero tree encouraging you to do even more of what you would already be doing regardless.
Defensiveness & Utility: Totemic
&
Stormbringer
(Tie, both lose)
Analysis
Both trees are sadly gonna have to go in the losing column here, for no reason other than the fact that they bring very little to the table that make a meaningful impact to your decision.
Totemic
has
Wind Barrier
for defense which is woefully undertuned, and
Swift Recall
or
Oversized Totems
for utility which frankly almost read as joke talents they provide so little to the table (though having a big totem is a bit funny I suppose).
Stormbringer
fares just as poorly with
Nature's Protection
providing intermittent damage reduction that's unreliable enough it may just miss damage events entirely (and
Surging Currents
that's completely worthless), and
Shocking Grasp
providing more random slows when we can already consistently provide much better.
Leveling: Totemic
&
Stormbringer
(Tie)
Analysis
Both have their issues when it comes to leveling which makes it more of a matter of preference.
Stormbringer
definitely provides less conflicts, but it takes a long time to get rolling with
Tempest
and due to the 30 second buff duration, you can't really carry it around with you once it's triggered. That said, between it and
Arc Discharge
you can do a lot of damage to groups of enemies once it does show up.
Totemic
is comparatively less explosive, but it's cooldown is low enough that you can drop it in each pull and have something in the background, being a reliable up front punch to quickly bring down groups of enemies.
Mythic+: Stormbringer
(Winner)
Analysis
For Mythic+ there's one barrier to entry for
Stormbringer
, which is the wind-up time to get to your first
Tempest
. Once you're over that hump though, you're flying and it provides an extreme amount of AoE (and uncapped to boot which we otherwise lack) while still flexing into single target with ease. It also allows for some more rounded talent builds that can flex into a variety of different situations without needing to compromise in one direction or the other. If we had a way to "snap" generate a
Tempest
on combat entry, or the buff was a longer duration it would be the perfect style of tree for Mythic+ content.
Totemic
simply falls short by needing extra setup and micro-management to keep the totem active. It also needs a bit of a mix-and-match of talents to leverage parts of its power at different target counts, while also being extremely unpredictable with
Lively Totems
+
Reactivity
. On top of all that, it simply
does less AoE
than the alternative by a pretty large margin because it's lacking so much cohesion, which is a dealbreaker for Mythic+.
Raid: Stormbringer
(Winner)
Analysis
Once again,
Stormbringer
being more flexible and consistent without disrupting your base rotation is much more desirable for raid situations. The issue of getting started is less pronounced due to encounter length, and the ability to hold and predict your resource around key moments gives it outplay potential on a variety of encounters. Pair that with good interactions with talents that add in extra burst or free cleave, and it's the clear winner currently in Nerub'ar Palace.
Totemic
relying heavily on uptime and timers makes it a whole lot less flexible, and the management of the totem's position is a distinct problem on a number of encounters. Its flat damage profile and ability to get overloaded with things to do puts it firmly behind, especially when you pair it with the RNG components.
Best Overall: Stormbringer
(Winner)
Analysis
Overhwelmingly I fall on the side of
Stormbringer
being the big winner between the two. Flexibility is something we thrived on in Dragonflight, and it's absolutely not something we want to sacrifice, and that it even elevates some of that within the tree gives it a clear advantage. Pair that with simplicity of execution, a much more conducive gameplay loop that maps onto the core goals of Enhancement as a spec, and a much more engaging gameplay flow that operates in a variety of encounters and it all comes together.
Totemic
just simply doesn't fit in the spec's current goals or, frankly, in most modern endgame PvE encounters which puts it at a distinct disadvantage. There are ways to tackle this which I'll cover in the feedback section, and while I've tried really hard to like it, it's such a hard sell at this point between its mismatched design and confused tuning that I'm a lot less excited by it in comparison.
Hero Talent Feedback
Stormbringer
In terms of feedback,
Stormbringer
is in the enviable position of generally being a good, well rounded tree with a lot of components that map onto our talent tree quite well. Its gameplay loop is fleshed out enough that I don't think much is warranted here to rock the boat, but there are a few key things that I would like to highlight:
Tempest
not having UI tracking is a serious issue, and the likelihood that Weakauras will be required to know when these are going to trigger considering how much value is in those procs is
far
too high.
The playstyle promoted by the core loop paired with the addition of
Supercharge
and existence of
Static Accumulation
puts a lot of strain on forcing talent builds that completely overload the regular gameplay, instead turning into a generate-and-spend at all costs loop. Some might like this, but it's something to keep an eye on. That it also locks out
Elemental Blast
as an option at all is also a bit awkward.
The wind up time to get to your first
Tempest
is quite long in Mythic+, and the temporary nature of the buff means losing it between pulls feels really unpleasant with the huge momentum loss.
Likewise, the recent nerf to
Splintered Elements
seemed a bit wayward for the above reason. The talent leaf was already in danger of being dropped, and with that it makes it a really hard sell to do anything
but
path through
Ascendance
et al.
Arc Discharge
and
Storm Swell
being a choice node is still just a double failure point. I understand the former having a limit to avoid
Chain Lightning
in single target, but I don't see why there needs to be a killswitch in the latter for something so simple.
The tree is the only one in the entire game with less than 3 choice nodes, while having an effectively pointless utility node and a defensive node that has an option that mightaswell not exist.
While the offensive aspect is deserving of praise and the integration into the spec is good, I think a close eye needs to be kept on exactly how much it's overriding the resource balance of
Maelstrom Weapon
vs. our gameplay loop and the talent decisions it's pushing as well. The utility and defense is a bit more woeful (though it's not unique to
Stormbringer
) and frankly two of the three nodes (
Shocking Grasp
and
Surging Currents
) belong on the cutting room floor.
Totemic
Conversely,
Totemic
is in pretty dire straits overall with a lot of weird problems off the back of a pretty fractured design idea underneath. Slowly over the course of the beta things have pushed closer toward
Surging Totem
being the star of the show, something that seemed necessary considering how otherwise scattershot the tree design is. Unfortunately alongside that there has been some pretty strange balancing choices (and unnecessary nerfs), and it still contains a lot of unnecessary friction in an attempt to cover all bases too evenly instead of picking out a goal like
Stormbringer
did. In particular in AoE, it has incredible weaknesses because of the sheer amount of conflicting priorities that get in the way of squeezing out any value from even our base abilities. The most pressing concerns I have going into launch are:
Changing
Surging Totem
to be point blank was a
massive
downgrade in terms of usability for us. Babysitting it with
Totemic Projection
isn't
fun
, especially considering its low cooldown, and considering the slew of other priorities going on in the tree it's yet another distraction we can't really afford. I'd
really
like to take it back to its original smart targeting at range (alternatively it could pulse around our character), but at the very least least having a choice to get that back in some way would be appreciated.
Totemic Rebound
and
Lively Totems
are at odds regardless of talent build.
Stormstrike
and
Lava Lash
are competing for the same GCDs throughout our rotation, and no matter what one will always be left out in favour of the other. Considering these have very high proc rates it's hard to consistently get full (or any) value out of them, and knowing how to balance these out is friction that might turn a lot of players off, alongside the huge RNG swings especially the latter creates. It also
may potentially
encourage using weakauras to track RPPMs to indicate when to use them, which is
remarkably
unhealthy
It would be very nice to see
Totemic Rebound
get the
Elemental Assault
treatment (as mentioned in the initial article) to ease up some of this pressure by adding
Lava Lash
and
Ice Strike
to the triggers.
Lively Totems
feels a bit too recursive, and tying it to
Flametongue Weapon
procs or
Whirling Elements
'
Fire Mote
in some way to make it more consistent might be a better angle. Alternatively, give it the same
Elemental Assault
to avoid the extreme clashing that leads to wasted value no matter what you prioritize.
The
Earth Mote
from
Whirling Elements
is pretty fickle to play around, needing a lot of setup to avoid
Elemental Blast
sitting at capped charges or immediate use of
Sundering
to keep it on a reasonable cycle. It's a shame that the most interesting effect from the totem is also the one that's most likely to trip you up.
All 3 utility/defense nodes mightaswell not exist.
Swift Recall
is unlikely to ever be of any benefit,
Oversized Totems
is funny but has no real practical use (outside of a bigger
Surging Totem
AoE), and
Wind Barrier
is such a low amount that will be triggered on-cooldown that you'll barely notice it.
The two Imbuement talents -
Imbuement Mastery
and
Supportive Imbuements
- both seem incredibly out of place as if they're filling up a quota of fantasy coverage for our spec between the two trees. Neither are particularly impactful and especially
Supportive Imbuements
is simply outclassed in every conceivable way by pulse capacitor on its choice node.
Oversurge
paired with
Earthsurge
and the
Earth Mote
creats an extreme RNG combo that when playing
Deeply Rooted Elements
feels a bit like playing a game of chicken holding out to line them up, but usually ends up feeling like you lost.
The tree was always going to face an uphill battle to integrate Totems into gameplay because of the baggage surrounding them. Unfortunately, their initial serving played much better than what it ended up becoming and that's a problem that's big enough that it might simply push people away from playing it for that reason alone. A full revamp of the tree seems out of the question and honestly, I don't think the entire thing is too far off working, it just needs to be less invasive with the maintenance and cooldown clashing aspects, because there are some otherwise interesting ideas in here buried underneath the bloat.
Base Enhancement Shaman Gameplay & Talents
It's no secret Enhancement hasn't been very quiet about some of its problems in the tail end of Beta, but with the reduction of some of our two point talents the most pressing issues were mostly fixed, and we're looking at a core that's like Dragonflight, but better in every way which is a good starting point for the expansion to be in. We're still very likely to have the split on
Storm
and
Elementalist
builds (though now with a bit more variation and options within each) and talent flexibility means things that were previously awkward to combine can be, which is a big positive going forward. The main sentiment is that if you liked how we played before, that's likely to still be the case going forward, and if you liked some of the builds that fell behind, it's likely you'll see those be much more viable in the future. There are still some parts of the tree that need some love and are a bit dated or fall into the bloat category, but with some luck that'll change as we move through The War Within.
Stormbringer
maps onto both of our archetypes without much difficulty, and elevates
Storm
gameplay by finally giving a reason to avoid overcapping
Maelstrom Weapon
as much as it did.
Elementalist
is even more interesting, pushing us toward the
Ascendance
line to access
Static Accumulation
, giving it some more cooldown punch and a heavier focus on spending, which eases some of the ability cooldown juggling that defined it previously.
Totemic
on the other hand simply has to find GCDs for either build to drop
Surging Totem
as and when, while also consuming the three
Whirling Elements
motes each cycle. The only major gameplay impact that comes up here is how you play around the
Earth Mote
(which for
Elementalist
requires
Maelstrom Weapon
pooling for
Elemental Blast
, while
Storm
needs to balance
Sundering
cooldown vs. the chance to overlap with
Deeply Rooted Elements
). The majority of other things here are just priority shifts that exist in regular gameplay, and mostly happens in the background, while also making sure
Surging Totem
itself is kept near targets via
Totemic Projection
.
Should You Play Enhancement Shaman in The War Within?
The answer to this question is pretty subjective, since there's no real way of knowing where the tuning boat is going to leave us this time around with how volatile the beta has been. The core gameplay is largely the same, so if you enjoyed it previously you're likely to do so again, though there's not much in the way of big changes, including the class tree that was more of a reshuffle. Personally though, I think
Stormbringer
holds enough water and our base kit is versatile enough that we have a pretty strong outlook for the first season, but having a secondary hero tree that has a lot of issues means there's a lot riding on that remaining the case. There's definitely some places that could still use improvement as the point cost reductions were mostly a stopgap, but functionally the spec is still in an extremely healthy base state.
With that said, there's a lot of potential (as a lot of the Beta has shown) for us to be
incredibly
strong thanks to the way the hero trees interact with our gameplay, and maybe as time goes on some adjustments come elsewhere to shore up the areas we're lacking in. Pair that with the style of damage we can deal, the raid buff all Shaman now provide and simply the
fun and unique
style of the spec gives me more than enough reason to recommend it (though of course I am slightly biased).
About the Author
This guide is written by Wordup, a long-time Enhancement player and moderator on the
Shaman Discord server, Earthshrine
. I've played every iteration of Enhancement since Sunwell, and played in Echoes on Laughing Skull (EU) since Warlords of Draenor. You can catch me on
Twitter
, or in Discord if you have any guide related questions!
For more information on playing Enhancement Shaman, please see our class guide updated for The War Within Pre-Patch:
Enhancement Shaman Guide
