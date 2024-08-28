End Game Campaign Quest #3 and #4 Now Available

A whole week of wait time for 2 golds 34 silver.
This time gating is kiling me :/
Dumb questline.5-6 mob spawn to farm to loot 6 items. 5min respawn for each mob, No itemquest loot garanteed and 100 people in the area, GL HF everyone
Yeah the Lab Access part of it isn't working, no mobs spawning for it
"Rogue Agent" quest is bugged. Mob not spawning at all. zoned out reloaded and logged ut still not working
I cant even turn the "gathering intel" quest into the weaver.. just wont let me click through complete
So, still can't unlock the Earthen race yet huh? 2 days after their own advertisement stated they'd be availabe, or a grand 6 days since the first day they should have also been available?
Spider Zone is just fully dead atm. Insane lags, endless loading screens...
Lab Access quest is a long one if on busy server. Yet another quest/world quest where it's a small amount of mobs on a long respawn that everyone is after. Plus 5 person tag cap. So many TWW quests/WQ are like this, nothing shared and small amount of quest mobs, long timer.They trying to turn TWW into Classic?
Even if you make it past the bottleneck Lab Access quest, when you get towards the end (being vague for spoilers) the quest is super bugged. You are supposed to get a cutscene but the game doesn't transition to it so instead you see it play out in a bird's eye view with your character stuck in place in the sky and the characters in the scene teleporting around. The cutscene is an escape so you watch them flee but then are stuck in the sky after with no way to move
Just in case anyone else is experiencing this, and editing slightly here for spoilers, just before and then after interacting with the shadecaster that prompts the cinematic, my FPS tanked and the game became unresponsive. The rest of the quest chain is smooth as butter performance wise.
Quest 3 and 4? I think you mean chapter 3 and 4.
items not dropping quest is broken
60.22, 61.05 is a good spot to stand for loyalist farming, 3 spawn on top of you, one spawns in front towards the building, and two more spawn on the stairs next to it.
SPOILER WARNING! Can someone please explain something to me? During "Making a monster" it is revealed that the giant spider monster is the former queen Neferess. My confusion is everyone seems to realize this inside the laboratory of the Grand Splicer but all we the players were shown was the animated cinematic Blizz posted on youtube before launch. Really feels like the reveal inside the lab was missing or they used the wrong cinematic