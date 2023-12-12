Encrypted 11.0 War Within Build Now on WoWDev Server - Internal Testing Starting

January 2024 release confirmed
Does this mean Alpha Testing is starting? Or is "Internal Testing" before alpha?
They did said they were gonna move things faster, so we'll have to see if thats the case.
And so the Worldsoul Saga begins...
legion was released 30.08.2016 and bfa 14.08.2018 soo rather that later date in august
so it begins
I predict a June 2024 release.
Considering that Blizzard said *Fall* 2024, I'm gunna go out on a limb here and say the release will almost definitely be in Fall 2024.
A possible late July or August release then? You know, that kinda makes sense with their new release and development teams. February will probably be when we start getting details. Maybe March or April Beta release?
I’d bet on early September honestly. You don’t release games in July that’s literally the worst month for game drops. August could work but that’s means pre patch would be July and that doesn’t seem likely. This tier is lasting 6 months minimum and season 4 will probably be 2-3, pre patch a month-ish. That all lines up with September, a good month for game sales with back to school/summer fatigue, plus the final month of that fiscal quarter and Blizz is famous for pumping numbers to impress investors.