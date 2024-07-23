ElvUI Addon Now Updated for the War Within Pre-Patch - Verson 13.71

#ad
Why is this posted? What about the 1000's of other addons? Why should I be using this? What benefits does this have to enhance wowhead for me?
Installed but still not working
Thats because the update is still 13.70 and not 13.71L/E: The update is out now.
Updates but it doesn't seem to have applied to my bags. I seem to have the base UI bags and not the ElvUI bagsNVM it fixed itself.
Yeah my ElvUI bags are broken too with this version. Had to disable the bag module and use built in one for now