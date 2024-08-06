Easy Bronze Using The Warband Map to Everywhere All At Once

Isnt this exploitable.Delete and remake chars
"Twitter user Luxthos" he is the weak aura guy that made all the most used weak auras for all specs lol, its like saying "Water drinker Barack Obama"
it looks like wowhead user "sierrablue" posted this in the comments of the toy 10 days ago
"Twitter User Luxthos?"Put some respect on that man's name, he develops some of the most widely used class WeakAuras in the community.
what is twitter?
Wowhead user IMX3 posted this today.
Well guess I better finish my new char spam before this gets taken out now. Got all the cheap mounts and mogs by creating multiple characters and flying over to the hub (90 seconds per char). The last bit I was working on was making new chars and doing 1 scenario to get 4k for the class appearances.
Nice of him to make news of it.But we have been using this since prepatch day :)
While this is neat 3k bronze is nothing. You would be better off grinding.
How dare you steal this guide. Kidding. Thanks for sharing
Good, now an exploit to get the weapons?
Blizzard intentionally disabled the older Pandaria-only heirloom map early in Remix because of this. There's no reason to expect this to last. And there's a slight reason to expect they'll take action against people who abuse it since they should have known better.