Easy Access Teleports and Hearthstones with Teleport Me(nu)

I'd suggest OPIE. has this and you don't need to escape to menu with added bonus you can access professions, mounts and any custom rings you want to create
so basically this is my opie ring copied as addon xD
Nothing for me cuz its bound to the escape menu... u can ez build this with opie or with weak aura.
Love this, thanks for the recc
Opie is infinitely better than this
I'll stick with Tome of Teleportation, but thanks anyway.
Someone this expansion recommended the addon Tome of Teleportation to me because I had trouble managing all the teleports from engineering, dungeons, heathstones, teleport toys, teleport items ect. I like Tome a lot. Before using Tome I was just putting all the teleports in an Opie ring to keep them all accessible in one place but Tome does basically the same thing for me without having to do any setup. /tele or clicking the minimap button and you get a list of all your ports.
Tome of teleportation is where it’s at for sure as far as teleport management goes.
Thanks to everyone commenting about Tome, didn't know these add-ons were a thing and went with Tome now.