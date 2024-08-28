Easiest Ways to Gear Up in The War Within Preseason

ignore heroic dungeons unless for bis trinkets, just craft 590 gear for a 15 crest discount
TLDR; do all the content now available at lvl 80.....really, this really needed a post?
Eh, even if you do it all.. They'll probably just increase the iLvl scaling to make it so all what you did was pointless so you're driven to do Mythics or the raids to make it the way it was before they artificially increased it.Seriously with iLvl scaling always in play now what is even the point of getting better gear? Just to have it artificially ruined?
Thanks for the post. The guy above asked if this is really needed and if you haven't played in 15-years like me it's helpful.
I dunno about everyone else but the massive amount of content that unlocks the moment I hit max level has become overwhelming.So many tokens and coins and quests and choices and paths that I have no clue where to start or how to track all of it effectively or to know which ones will give me valuable stuff or end up being a major waste of time.I had fun leveling but as soon as I hit max level I found myself looking at a Netflix size menu of options with no clue which "series" I wanna watch next. I have to look online what all of these events and quests are to decide if I'll even enjoy doing them because at first glance they all look like a boring grind.