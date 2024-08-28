This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Easiest Ways to Gear Up in The War Within
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With The War Within officially launched, players are exploring Khaz Algar and leveling at lightning speed to learn more about Xal'athath's plans. Once you hit level 80, though, the endgame begins - and that means gear, gear, gear.
Players looking to gear up during The War Within's Preseason period have tons of options - and some are much easier than others. Between Renown, World Content, Heroic Dungeons, Delves, and more, players have more options than ever to gear, but we've looked into the easiest strategies to bring your characters up to speed in time for the opening of
Nerub-ar Palace
with The War Withn Season 1. Take a look at our Gearing from Launch to Season 1 guide for more detail - and in the meantime, check out the quick facts for what you need to know now.
Gearing from Launch until Season 1 Nerub-Ar Palace Overview
Renown Reputations
Once you've hit level 80, one of the easiest ways to gain gear is through Renown - because you might've already done it. By reaching at least
Renown 8
with all four new Renown Reputations, players unlock the ability to buy up to 584 item-level gear such as
Gem Waded Shoulderpads
and the
Nerubian Pheromone Secreter
. With Warband experience bonuses for completing quests, many players may have reached these milestones organically via the Main Quest, so a few World Quests will finish the grind for those who need it.
Council of Dornogal
Assembly of the Deeps
Hallowfall Arathi
The Severed Threads
Players looking for sources of Renown will need to take advantage of side quests, World Quests, rare farming, and treasure gathering. With various sources of Renown scattered throughout The War Within, there's something for everyone - or everything for someone, if they're looking to farm fast!
Renown Reputation
Renown Level Required
Gear Reward
Council of Dornogal
Renown 7
Mineral-Sparkled Mantle
,
Gem Waded Shoulderpads
,
Ore-namental Spaulders
,
Chiseled Boulder Pauldrons
Assembly of the Deeps
Renown 8
Noncandescent Smithing Hood
,
Inflammable Forging Goggles
,
Unmelting Ironworker Helmet
,
Slag Accruing Mask
Hallowfall Arathi
Renown 5
Honorary Tinderbox
Hallowfall Arathi
Renown 7
Tunic of Irradiating Imprisonment
,
Vest of Fading Luminescence
,
Chainmail of Depleting Brilliance
,
Battleplate of Dimming Fluorescence
The Severed Threads
Renown 6
Nerubian Pheromone Secreter
Guaranteed ilvl 571 Trinket in TWW
584 Gear from Renown Vendors
Guaranteed ilvl 571 Neck in TWW
This gear won't cover every single slot, however - so while it's very easy to gain upgrades, you'll need more gear to make it through Preseason.
Heroic Dungeons
With the easy pickings from Renown out of the way, Dungeons become the second easiest way to gain gear in The War Within. Dropping
item level 571
Adventurer 1/8 gear, many of these instances only have three bosses total, leading to quick runs - even quicker with friends to skip the DPS queues. Take a look at our The War Within Dungeon Guides for more information on bosses, loot, and more:
The Rookery
The Stonevault
Priory of the Sacred Flame
City of Threads
Cinderbrew Meadery
The Dawnbreaker
Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
Darkflame Cleft
Rare Farming and Crafted Gear
Once you've gotten your fill of Heroic Dungeons, it's time to take a look at Rares and Crafting. Similar to Dragonflight, Rares are an excellent way to gain some early high item-level gear, and particularly early in an expansion players are often forming large groups for easy killing. Just fly around and tag, and the raids wipe them out in no time.
Isle of Dorn Rares and Treasures
The Ringing Deeps Rares and Treasures
Hallowfall Rares and Treasures
Azj-Kahet Rares and Treasures
Professions, meanwhile, can offer a solid base to work from, especially by using Enchanted Crests. That said, this involves time and money, so other methods of gearing are likely easier for the average player without a gold cap for the best gear on release.
Blacksmithing
Engineering
Inscription
Leatherworking
Tailoring
Delves
Many players may have been looking at Delves as a new way to gear up before Season 1 - and for those who are looking to min-max the gearing process, we have an important note.
We cannot recommend using any
Restored Coffer Key
before Season 1 for those players looking to maximize their gear returns
, since this resource is both valuable and limited: players can only earn 4 per week.
However, for those who are more casual players and simply look for upgrades where they can find them, Delves are a viable solo experience that can be extremely quick and easy. With many Delve objectives only taking a few minutes, players can run these new types of content over and over at their own pace - and not spend much time doing it either.
Delves in The War Within
Comment by
FelrynBtw
on 2024-08-28T19:22:52-05:00
ignore heroic dungeons unless for bis trinkets, just craft 590 gear for a 15 crest discount
