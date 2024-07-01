Easiest Trading Post Tasks to Complete the Traveler's Log - July 2024

I played Remix and i got it in 2 hour...
All these low value tasks, jeez. Gotta post the good stuff, not this piddly pocket change.- Fight Ahune twice- Do all the fires in the Dragon Isles- Do all the fires in Pandaria (counts as doing quests in Pandaria)- Put out the opposite faction's fire in the Vale (use the NPC to go back in time, it's not visible during the N'zoth invasion I think)- Do five raid bosses (Terrace + Garrosh is what I did)I forgot the other bit I did, but this alone is SUPER LAZY and finishes with nearly zero effort.
Remix was super easy to complete is just auto completed by doing the normal stuff within a couple hours
I like the carryover credit Blizz gives, after doing a bunch of the Midsummer stuff when it started I logged in today to already having 650 points, all I did was Ahunex2, 15 battle pets in Elwynn and /bow to the Summer Scorchling and was done
I upgraded two items in Pandaria: Remix and nothing popped up. I then went into the Adventure Log and went through all of the tasks, and none of them mention upgrading items. That was quite a bit of bronze I spent when I really didn't need to.