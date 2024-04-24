Easier Method of Obtaining Tusks of Mannoroth in WoW Remix: Pandaria?

This is really exciting for those who want them. This item has an insanely low drop rate that no player should have to endure to farm them.
Just put it on trader post tbh
Have a friend who literally logs onto 14 plate characters a week running the raid for years and still doesn't have them, I think it's time they are obtainable without ridiculous luck
This is possibly good news. I'm one of the many who've already run this enough by now to have had it drop, yet still don't have the stupid things. An easier collection method is absolutely a good thing. It'd fit with all the other things being made easier to collect as well. Big W if this does happen to be put on Remix.In before "prestige" and "value" elitists.