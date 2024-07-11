This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Earthen Voices - Flirts and Jokes Now Added to The War Within Beta
The War Within
Posted
13 seconds ago
by
Archimtiros
In the most recent update to The War Within Beta, the Earthen allied race has received new voice lines!
Are you trying to make me lose my coal?
Mine
your own business.
I waited thousands of years to awaken, you just made me regret that.
What's your major malfunction?
Me, hard-headed? I'm so down to earth!
I can beat anything... except paper.
Don't get all
sedimental
on me.
You should be mine, I'm literally a gem!
If you want my attention, you'll have to be
boulder
.
You'd look even more beautiful with a nice pickaxe in your hand.
We must have met centuries ago, I keep dreaming about you.
You must be carrying a magnet, because I'm very attracted to you.
Your barber must have spent hours chiseling your features.
I think I think I was made for you.
Your beauty rocks me to my core.
If you give me a chance, I'll never take you for
granite
.
I'm not one to rock the boat but for you I'd make an exception.
I can't wait for the story of you and me, let's go write it.
What beautiful eyes you have, what kind of gem did you use?
Are you a mudrock? Because you certainly look fine to me.
Huh, my skin routine? Well I try and polish myself two times a day.
You're starting to chip away at my patience.
That's when I thought maybe I'm just meant to hit things.
I'd like to form an unbreakable bond with you.
