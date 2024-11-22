This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Earthen Themed Backpacks, Tabards, and Other Cosmetics in Patch 11.0.7
PTR
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
There are several new Earthen themed cosmetics available on the Patch 11.0.7 PTR, including backpacks, tabards, and more! Sold by a
Hooded Purveyor
, who is seemingly one of Steelvein's black market traders in Dornogol, many of these items go great with the
unused Dwarf and Earthen clothing sets
discovered in last week's build.
Ensemble: Awakened Ambassador's Uniform
Earthen Soot-Stained Workpack
Stonebound Worker's Backpack
Noble's Forgegrounds Worksack
Underground Machinist Toolbag
Smuggled Councilor's Chalice
Smuggled Forgegrounds Hammer
Smuggled Meadery Pitcher
Gundargaz Tabard
Dornogal Tabard
Stonebound Tabard
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Spinosaurus
on 2024-11-22T04:43:10-06:00
Every week we don't get the Dr Octogonopus backpack is another week blizzard takes an L
Comment by
MightyBunnyKing
on 2024-11-22T05:19:18-06:00
Every week we don't get the Dr Octogonopus backpack is another week blizzard takes an L
Oh that backpiece would be awesome.
These backpack variations are cool though.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News