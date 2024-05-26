Earthen Starting Area Questline (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

The player's disk gets selected from the many disks, and the awakening process fully begins.

Dawn and Foreman Uzjax begin to walk to where the player is.

The player character stands before Dawn and Foreman Uzjax, and opens their eyes.

Foreman Uzjax: Let us begin your Awakening Protocol.

Dawn: Whenever you're ready, step on the scanner at the base of the stairs. Foreman Uzjax: By the Speaker... this one's diagnostics are...

Diagnostics Scanner whispers: Diagnostics scan completed. Chassis status: stable. Proceed to the Cognitive Scanner in the southern quadrant of the chamber.

Dawn: Different. Like all those reborn within the Machine.

---

Foreman Uzjax: Hmm, another one impaired with abnormal visions during stasis.

Dawn: Call them dreams, Uzjax. We all experienced them, including myself.

Cognitive Scanner whispers: Cognitive scan completed. Memory matrix divergence detected. Proceed to the Anomalous Scanner in the northern quadrant of the chamber.

Foreman Uzjax: Dreams... yes, of course.

---

Anomaly Scanner whispers: Excessive world soul energy detected. Immediate recharge necessitated. Initiating complete unit shutdown.

Foreman Uzjax: For the final scan, you will-- wait. It's reading too many anomalies. I can't stop it!

Dawn: Do not panic, <Player>. Concentrate. Focus on the song within. Let it ring.

Dawn: That energy you felt radiates within all newly awakened.

Foreman Uzjax: Anomalies such as that were once deemed flaws.

Dawn: That may be, but under our new protocol they are flaws no longer.

<A deep, resonating voice echoes in your mind, imposing your first question in the Analyzing Sequence.>

VERIFY YOUR ORIGINAL ASSIGNED DESIGNATION:



> I was a Stonebound workhand, sworn to my craft on the surface.

> I was a worker of the Deeps, sworn to maintaining the machines and work-sites below.

> I was an artisan of Dornogal, sworn to craftsmanship and trade.

> I was a Stormrider, sworn to protect the Coreway from all threats.

> I was an Archivist, sworn to the preservation of memories and history within the Archives.

> I spoke to the Machines, working within the forges and vaults below the earth.

> Long ago, I walked among the rivers and streams of the isle, maintaining the Worlds as Freya decreed.

> I was a Caretaker, sworn to guide earthen approaching or emerging from stasis.

> I was a Peacekeeper, sworn to guard the people of the surface.

> I choose to omit an answer.

---

<The console flickers in confirmation.>

DESIGNATION VERIFIED.

INDICATE WHICH SECTOR YOU WERE ALLOCATED TO:



If you picked up Stonebound Workhand, Artisan of Dornogal, Peacekeeper, Stormrider, Riverwalker or choose to omit an answer:

> Dornogal.

> Stonebound worksites.

> The Coreway.

> The Rookery.



If you picked up worker of the Deeps or Machine Speaker:

> The Earthenworks.

> Taelloch.

> Gundargaz.

> The Stonevault.



If you picked up Caretaker or Archivist:

> Dornogal.

> Stonebound worksites.

> The Coreway.

> The Rookery.

> The Earthenworks.

> Taelloch.

> Gundargaz.

> The Stonevault.

<A deep resonating voice echoes in your mind, imposing the second question in the Analyzing Sequence.>

ARE YOU PREPARED TO UPHOLD YOUR ASSIGNED PROTOCOL:



> Yes.

> No, I'd like to be reassigned.

> No, I am not.

> Maybe? I just woke up. Can I think about it?

> I choose to omit an answer.

---

INPUT RECEIVED.

IN THE EVENT OF REASSIGNMENT, WHAT PRIMARY FUNCTION WERE YOU CALIBRATED WITH TO CARRY OUT YOUR ASSIGNED PROTOCOLS:



> My strong arm to swing mining pick, work hammer, or weapon.

> My alacrity to be fluid in movement and swift on my feet. Well, as swift as stone can be.

> An in-depth understanding of arcane language

> My faith in Order and the edicts guided me.

> I choose to omit an answer.

<Upon approaching the console, a soft, warm voice echoes in your mind, gently asking the third and final question of the Awakening Sequence.>

The world is yours to explore. Where will your path take you?



> I wish to see the open skies beyond Khaz Algar.

> I wish to visit other Titanforged kin around the world.

> I wish to climb the highest mountain peaks.

> To the most expansive libraries around Azeroth.

> I choose to omit an answer.

---

And while on that new uncharted path, who do you want to become?



> I will become the first earthen to explore the known world!

> The most experienced crafter in all the world.

> I will become the most prestigous Huntmaster known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Archmage known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Grandmaster known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Highlord known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous High Priest known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Shadowblade known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Farseer known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Netherlord known to Dornogal.

> I will become the most prestigous Battlelord known to Dornogal.

> Whoever I wish to be.

> I choose to omit an answer.

Speaker Kuldas: Shutting down that golem will shut down the Hall Purge Program.

Phalanx of Authorization yells: UNKNOWN ANOMALY DETECTED. ENGAGING AWAKENING PURGE PROGRAM.

Dawn: If you're successful, you will be the first Earthen to ever defy this machine and complete the new Protocol.

Phalanx of Authorization yells: ANOMALOUS EARTHEN UNITS WILL BE RECALIBRATED.

Foreman Uzjax: Not if. When. I have faith in this one.

---

Phalanx of Authorization: P-PURGE P-P-PROGRAM ABORT--

Speaker Kuldas: Well, look at you! I've seen this room shut down a thousandfold, but never like that!

Dawn: It would seem you are destined for many great things. I had little doubt.

Foreman Uzjax: Neither did I. A most efficient display. Well done.

Foreman Uzjax nods.

---

Foreman Uzjax: Your recalibrating of the Awakening Protocol has given this earthen something new. Something... different.

Foreman Uzjax: A spark to experience. An impetus to live. I admit... I misjudged your efforts, Dawn.

Dawn: All earthen deserve something more than what we were bound by, Uzjax. Including yourself.

Foreman Uzjax: For once... I am inclined to believe that.