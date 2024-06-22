Earthen NPCs Added to Thunderbluff in the War Within

I've spent many cycles studying the runic ley lines beneath Khaz Algar and the Ringing Deeps. They were familiar to me, like a language I have always known and understood.

But here in these lands. the lines are different, the runes somehow familiar yet entirely alien to me.

These runemasters speak of them as 'veins within the earth'. They have many legends on their origins and speak of an 'earthmother' and her veins that surge with primordial essence.

They even speak of nearby healing hot springs powered by ley line energy! How intriguing...

I'm starting to understand why we were met with some distrustful gazes when we first arrived.

The tauren tell me of their history with our fleshy descendants and how they tore through their land in search of treasure and secrets--secrets pertaining to my kin. no less..

<Hekgarda exhales softly as she shakes her head.>

Even the most ambitious of the Stonebound knew that when the earth rumbled and quaked, its voice must be heard. and its might respected, lest we paid the price for angering it.

There is a mighty reverence for the land here. Perhaps other Stonebound will visit it one day.