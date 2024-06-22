Earthen NPCs Added to Thunderbluff in the War Within

does someone know what reallife language they're coming from? like how dwarves are scottish and Draenei are russian? or do they sound like basically normal dwarves? The names seem like vrykul-ish nord?
big W for worldbuilding
Thunder Bluff is two words smh
friendly reminder to blizz that earthen dwarves should have stone or crystal beards
I love these. Honestly I think they should do a pass on all races for every city. Just add in a few here and there. It doesn't take much to make the world seem more alive.
Is this priming for Earthen druids? Please give us Earthen druids. All those stone bear forms in my barbershop would not be as unused as they are now.. 🥲