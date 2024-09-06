Earthen Copper Regalia - New Transmog for Earthen, Dwarves, and Dark Iron

Choices, choices! Wow.
No quest for me, I must be doing something wrong ? Went there on my fresh allied race changed earthen and I dont see any quest.
Honestly, I like this armor better than the heritage we got for Earthen. If we would have gotten a couple other colorations of this for Earthen Heritage instead, I would have been just as happy, if not more so.
The orange "plate set" looks quite Greek hoplite-esk to me
Neat! can i have dwarf style beards and tattoos for my kul tiran now pls?
I wish this was the approach they'd taken with Mag'har heritage armor, it just feels like the kind of thing that other orcs should be able to use. Like maybe a green Durotar orc inherited it from their ancestor on Draenor.
maaaaan I want some of these for my chars, why do they have to be Dwarf-only :/
Looks horrible.
So .... uhmIf I used my TWW Epic Edition level 70 boost on my fresh Earthen, am I screwed?
Heritage armors are one thing, but I'm weirdly annoyed that they made an entire series of transmogs that only fits the Dwarf rig :(I hope this is not a precedent.
Racials are kinda weak idk if I want to pay for this one
When are we getting the other color of these set tough
Is it me, or does some of that gear look Ancient Egyptian and Ancient Roman?
The mix and match potential of these outfits is great! I love that I meain dwarf (vanilla) because I get to use them. Wish they were for all races though, they are very nice high quality transmogs!
I _really_ love these sets and appreciate them making them available to other dwarves as well, but I do wish of course we could use them on any race (variety, woo!). Love to see more of this in the future.
Earthen gloves can not be transmog with other chest transmog... I can't make my own tmog :/