Earthen Allied Race Now Available with Weekly Reset

The War Within Campaign still says "Wait for word from Alleria Windrunner"
questline is bugged. they need to just make a refund button for this dog trash exp
early access eu players get earthern later than normal purchase us players
NOTE: Hand leveled my Dwarf from 10-80 and did a race change, heritage armor was unlocked. Not sure if bug or intended but race changing seems to award the armor quest.
What quest starts the final chapter of the campaign? I can't find the info anywhere.
Her quest and the last Campaign did not unlock for me ... it still says wait for alleria to contact me
Alleria had the ! above her head. I relogged because of lag and the ! was gone lol
yeah why is alleria so quiet all of a sudden. lol
No quest from Alleria for me either.
Still no quest from Alleria, so i cant finish it so no Earthen today : /
Wait so since you can't eat food anymore because of the racial passive, does this mean I can't get the 10% battleground stam food buff anymore?