This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Earthen Allied Race Mount Revealed - Slatestone Ramolith
The War Within
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Earthen Allied Race mount has been discovered in The War Within Alpha datamining - take a look at the Slatestone Ramolith, a mossy stone ram!
Slatestone Ramolith
Proto Ram Earthen (Grey Skin, Grand Horns, Gold Saddle)Slatestone Ramolith
Description: Earthen ranchers talk often of this creature's resilience and how the rain ricochets off of its lustrous coat.
Source:
Achievement: Allied Races: Earthen
Model id: 117965
Based off datamined item sources, players will be able to earn this mount by completing the achievement for recruiting the Earthen as an Allied Race, similarly to previous Allied Race mounts such as the
Nightborne Manasaber
and the
Kul Tiran Charger
.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SharkTribe
on 2024-05-10T01:04:58-05:00
I like it. It's wholesome and seems like a nice beastie.
Comment by
NewTroll
on 2024-05-10T01:07:05-05:00
It whelms as much as the race itself does.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News