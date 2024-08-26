Earthen Allied Race and Final Campaign Chapter Coming September 3rd!

woooo.... so nothing to do until tuesday for heroic dungeons, then nothing to do for another week for earthen, its becoming a quest log game lol
WOOOOO more timegating! Didn't want to level mine before the season anyways.
Thats a joke right?Earthern were mentioned on early access right?
why the hell did they write that the war campaign and the allied race are early access content then?
Yeah, why such a long wait? There's no reason for this.
That is... disappointing.Definitely a low.
come the hell on
Well this is absolutely shocking, I was hoping to make an Earthen the first week of the expansion launch not have it 'gated' behind things, absolutely terrible
Lmao, earthen were advertised as an early access feature, but now you can't get them until a week after full launch? Love deceptive marketing...
This is a bad choice. Just dumb, and I would tell that to the person's face who made the decision. Shows they are still out of touch; time gatting for no reason other than engagement metrics.
all of you nerds need to RELAX. ITS A GOD DAMN WEEK FROM TOMORROW! who the hell will remember that the earthen allied race came out a week into the expansion 2-3 tiers from now. stop being such entitled brats lol
We won't gate Allied Races behind rep! But we'll timegate them anyway! Boo.
Blizzard timegating again and sold the early access for nothing. L move.
Maybe this is a mistake? Right?
Literally the thing I was looking forward to most is time gated for another week, joy.