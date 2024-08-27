This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Earn Four Restored Coffer Keys Each Week to Unlock Increased Delve Rewards
Live
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
With the full launch of The War Within, players can now earn up to four
Restored Coffer Key
each week through significant activities like world events and special assignments! Used to open locked chests inside Bountiful Delves, their rewards are limited by difficulty tier, so we still recommend
saving these keys until the start of Season 1
, but its
key
to make sure you stockpile as many as possible before then!
Everything About DelvesDelve Rewards Overview
During Early Access delves are limited to Tier 3, but by saving your Restored Coffer Key Restored Coffer Key until Season 1 starts on Sept 10, you’ll get much better gear based on the delve tier. Note that you must have a key in your inventory when you complete the delve, in order to open the coffer.
Delve Tier Level
Bountiful Delve Rewards
Initial Upgrade Level
Great Vault
Initial Upgrade Level
1
561
Explorer 2/8
584
Veteran 1/8
2
564
Explorer 3/8
584
Veteran 1/8
3
571
Adventurer 1/8
587
Veteran 2/8
4
577
Adventurer 3/8
597
Champion 1/8
5
584
584
Veteran 1/8
603
Champion 3/8
6
590
Veteran 3/8
606
Champion 4/8
7
597
Champion 1/8
610
Hero 1/6
8
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
9
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
10
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
11
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
If you do not use a Bountiful Coffer key, loot is capped at Tier 3 dropping
554 gear
.
Earning Coffer Keys
While events did
not give all of their rewards
during early access, there are now weekly quests associated with each. Regardless of which event you decide to complete, the first four caches will contain a
Restored Coffer Key
giving players a little bit of latitude to earn these keys however they like.
World and Zone Events in Khaz Algar for the War Within
The Theater Troupe
in the Isle of Dorn awards a
Theater Troupe's Trove
.
Gearing Up for Trouble
in the Ringing Deeps awards a
Awakened Mechanical Cache
.
Spreading the Light
in Hallowfall awards a
Radiant Cache
.
Completing either
Blade of the General
,
Hand of the Vizier
, or
Eyes of the Weaver
in Azj-Kahet from will reward
The General's War Chest
,
The Vizier's Capital
, or
The Weaver's Gratuity
respectively.
Special Assignments ask players to complete a couple world quests within a specific zone, rotating twice weekly and awarding
Seasoned Adventurer's Cache
for each.
Worldsoul Weekly Quest
asks players to choose an objective each week.
Additionally, there are a few ways to get keys that do not count towards this four activity cap:
Certain Renown thresholds grant a key.
Once Season 1 begins, keys are sold
Sir Finley Mrrgglton
for 2,000
Undercoin
each, reduced by 50% by progressing through the Delve track.
Combining 100x
Coffer Key Shard
s obtained from World Quests, using
Radiant Echo
to confront World Soul Memories, and various outdoor events will also create an extra key.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Karmicelk
on 2024-08-27T12:07:40-05:00
Is it a guarantee that you get a piece of gear from a bountiful delve?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post