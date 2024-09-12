Earn a Classic Sunny Tabard through the Kroger Rewards Program

lmao bold of them to assume I eat anything but dry ramen noodles.
ah yes, more america-first promotions... and F everyone else.
The grocery chain that admitted to exploiting people for profit and blamed inflation. Hard pass.
Nobody is going to bother with these promotions if the rewards are just lazy texture-hue adjustments on existing Trading Post items.
okay, this is on par with the mountain dew pet.
Wild that they're doing deals with brands that aren't country-wide. You'd think someone would voice that it isn't a good idea.
There is literally not a Kroger in my entire state. The closest thing is a delivery center that is too far away to deliver to me. What is this nonsense?
Hopefully these promotion items just come to the Trading Post later. Super odd to lock in game items behind outside products many folks don't have access to.
Yes because partnering with an America-only grocery chain for a game that is played internationally is an excellent idea. I can't with Blizzard sometimes.
You can get this tabard for free and within minutes.1) Go to https://www.pointsrewardsplus.com/ and sign up for an account.2) Go to https://www.pointsrewardsplus.com/coinquest-game and play 2 levels of the game; or wait 1 hour after signing up for the points rewards program and refer a friend.3) Claim a tabard code from here: https://www.pointsrewardsplus.com/rewards4) Redeem the code in your Battle.net client by clicking on your nickname in the top-right, clicking Redeem Code, and entering the code you claimed.You can claim multiple tabard codes if you have enough points, so if you have a friend who can't access the website (it seems a little spotty), you can help them out!