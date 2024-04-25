Early Season 1 Warlock Tier Set Model Preview for The War Within

I am so sorry, locks. :[
These actually look really cool to me
This is so weird, I love it. I will probably use a shirt to cover it though.
This might be the worst warlock set ever made. It's really not even close.
Kind of similar vibes to Shivarra demons
It looks gorgeous <3
well, its about time warlocks get an ugly tier set, but man this is bad. the helm is cool, the rest? what is this piece of garbage
Wtf is this dawg
I actually love this - I won't use it on my main, but it looks amazing. Finally something that breaks the pattern of repetitive, boring robe designs!
It's the Eye of Sauron at the top of the tower 😂
LOVE IT. And it's missing shoulders and belt so it can only get better. Time to roll a lock.
Darkmoon Faire eye animations are a neat touch.
this is @#$%
This set is great, I kinda dig the no-chest-piece thing even though it's just unfinished.
Did Blizz forget the shoulders? this looks like a transmog you get from completing quests
I actually like the "Eye of Sauron meets Arabian Nights" thing it's got going on without shoulders.But I don't play warlocks, so my opinion doesn't count for much.
Gotta have that purple tint.
sick mog even without shoulders
This is aready amazing, even without the shoulders. I don't what the people complaining are smoking.