Early Nerub'ar Palace Raid Buff Discovered in The War Within

Such a great idea. Every week being stronger is a great way to get people not to be frustrated and keep them playing. Crafting pieces do this to a degree, but its only every other week. There is nothing wrong with this.
very cool idea! takes away the need for many small nerfs of a boss
Gubalup idea, ruins logs.
I see last time one guy complained that he didn't know who Morgan Day was and how you should use his title, so now you're making sure to only address him by that
Good idea in theory but not when mythic bosses are getting abilities nerfed by + 30% or 5 target mechanics being reduced from 5 to 4 to 3.
If this carries into Mythic, it will be a horrible experience for everyone. Blizzard is going to balance around it, and it's just going to be a miserable experience all the way through.
I can see the pug group gatekeeping based on stacks already.
This is the way to go. Stop making super OP gear that exclusively drops only in Raids but ends up being way more useful in M+.Give raid buffs within the raid itself for players to be more powerful in the raids.
W?
