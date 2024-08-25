This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Early Access Gold Making & Token Prices - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 341
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
SamadanPlaysWoW
Hello! Welcome to the 341st edition of the WoW Economy Weekly Wrap-up!
This week we take a look at Early Access War Within and how people have been making their gold. We discuss dual gathering knowledge points and builds plus how some have shifted to early crafting and farming to make their gold. Also, we analyse the Token price as it's usually very volatile at the start of an expansion.
My name is
Samadan
and I'll be your guide through the World of Gold Making!
Early Access Gold Making
And so it begins. The War Within Early Access is upon us with the main launch coming on Monday. Many who bought access have been looking to capitalize on their time and get a head start. These namely break down into 3 activities ...
Levelling
Gathering
Crafting
The first thing many will advise is to log into every max level alt and kick start rested xp gains ready for the next time you play them. After that, many have focused on the main story, exploring and doing what they can to get professions ready for the masses whilst also looking for opportunities to make some immediate gold.
I made my first million!
For the first time ever, I have over a million gold! I started yesterday with around 200k and thought I would spend the first few days exclusively gathering, but once I noticed how expensive gathering profession tools were I immediately swapped to blacksmithing and engineering and started slamming out Pickaxes, Sickles, Mining Helms, and Fishing Rods. The value has dropped dramatically over night but I managed to make my first million!
I also sold a surprising number of Bismuth Rods, the 5g vendor item, at 5k. That markets fallen through too but it was fun while it lasted.
This is a great example of selling shovels during a gold rush! Many will be wanting to gather as they level and explore and to do that efficiently, they need the new tools and accessories.
I've made about 4.5mil so far on engineering. Profession tools and toys. Kinda delayed my push to 80 over that. Now it's tapering a bit, and I can finish the main story, get my professions going on my other toons, then go back for side quests, rep, and recipes.
Edit: I almost forgot, about a million was in some of my remaining serevite bolts, too. I almost forgot that, because it felt like a foot note, since I sold most of my hoard over the past few days.
I was actually expecting with how well I did on my main server to have done okay on my sorta sales outpost servers. Not a single sale from them, and I've basically withdrawn from my old markets and those servers temporarily, because so much capital is being concentrated on TWW, it's driven my other sales way down, and other servers AH's lag horribly since EA launch for me. Still, my main server was quite enough so far lol, I'm looking forward to getting my other professions going.
Profession tools and toys on a large realm. I'm not saying it wasn't work. I spent a lot of time crafting, and a fair amount of time resetting auctions, or only running quests for like 20 minutes before I would have to hearth and make more stock and reset auctions, etc. It's a lot of work making gold as a goblin. Also, those are server-side markets, so you've gotta realize, your mileage may vary on that. But most of my guild went engineering to start, too. I had a couple guys go a parts build and do very well, hundreds of thousands without the work I put in. Another did well pilfering and scouring, selling his excess chaos circuits. Two more are going weapons, and that's a different market, it's going to be a while before that becomes a thing, but currently all ranged hunters have the recommended BIS of a crafted gun with Darkmoon Sigil, so that could be really big for them. Another is going for helms. She isn't going to craft for anyone, she just wanted to make her own helm. No idea why. She ususally doesn't make a lot of gold any given expansion, though, and doesn't try to. Don't despair if you've chosen engineering. You can absolutely make gold, you just need the right strategy for you.
Material Prices
If you are dual gathering, prices have been volatile and declining sharply as expected. It will be interesting to see how this develops after the main launch. As an example, look at
Imperfect Null Stones
from mining.
Graph courtesy of
undermine.exchange
It might've started at a ridiculous price, but has since been steadily increasing from to over the first 48 hours.
The same for herbalism such as Arathor's Spear Rank 3 ..
Graph courtesy of
undermine.exchange
It's interesting to see how currently the difference in price on many herbs and ores are still quite close. From looking at the exchange rates through refining (5 per lower rank to make 1 higher rank), you would expect the difference in price to be around 5 times higher.
Was that ever going to be a realistic price to make refining worthwhile or does it rely on Resourcefulness and Multicraft to be profitable? Maybe things will settle once supply and demand settle? Maybe the supply/demand for Rank 3 is still a bit off?
Farming
One of the hotly discussed topics was cloth drops only going to Tailors and whether this will affect cloth prices? Well currently, cloth still seems pretty abundant especially with 2 x 4 farms such as the one pointed out by
Zanzarful
here ..
Token Prices
Something to be expected at the time of an expansion launch is the price of a WoW Token changing drastically. Usually triggered by returning players wanting an injection of gold to buy the latest gear or the race to World First once the raid releases. Already, we have seen it drop since launch of Early Access...
Graph courtesy of
wowanalytica.com
The question is how low will it go? Historically, we can look back at previous expansions...
We saw the biggest drop with the launch of BfA, was that due to the Brutosaur or the high inflation of Legion? Shadowlands saw a very small drop despite the high cost of Legendaries and Dragonflight somewhere between the two.
There is no mystic ball, we can't know for certain. If you need a Token, buy it now. If you have the resources, spread the purchase of several over the next month.
Maxing Out Dual Gathering
Many are looking to make sure they have all the points available as early as possible..
Currently running double gather with Herb/Mining, both are maxed and I've currently got 63 points in Herb and 52 in Mining. As far as I'm aware the available sources this week are the first time bonus per node, the 1 time treasures and the quest that gives a few hundred AA. Are there any other sources I'm missing or am I pretty much covered for early access?
There are some great guides here on Wowhead with a great summary of what to expect to max out early on!
For both:
8 one time +3 Knowledge Treasures -> 24knowledge (
https://www.wowhead.com/guide/the-war-within/professions/knowledge-point-treasure-locations
).
1 weekly +3 treasure Knowledge from mining/gathering (
Erosion Polished Slate
/
Deepgrove Rose
)
1 weekly +1 Treatise (
Algari Treatise on Mining
/
Algari Treatise on Herbalism
)
1? +3 treasure weekly quest (
Algari Miner's Notes
/
Algari Herbalist's Notes
)
Multiple +1 treasure Knowledge from mining/gathering (
Slab of Slate
/
Deepgrove Roots
or
Deepgrove Petal
)
Mining:
3 types of ores, 8 types of nodes (Normal, Rich, Seam, Camouflaged, Crystallized, EZ-Mine, Webbed and Weeping) ->24 knowledge.
And from overload (Crystallized, EZ-Mine, Webbed and Weeping) -> 4 knowledge
Herbalism:
5 types of herbs, 7 types of nodes (Normal, Lush, Camouflaged, Altered, Crystallized, Irradiated, and Sporefused) ->35 knowledge.
And from overload (Altered, Crystallized, Irradiated, and Sporefused) -> 4 knowledge
Excludind the Multiple +1 treasure Knowledge from mining/gathering and knowledge from renowm
Mining -> 59 Knowledge
Herbalism -> 70 Knowledge
https://www.wowhead.com/guide/the-war-within/professions/herbalism-overview
https://www.wowhead.com/guide/the-war-within/professions/mining-overview
That's a great summary and many of these are one time events, so there's no real rush to get them done straight away. Dual Gathering is one of those profession pairs that works best if you chip away at it over time.
Kaychack
has a great guide with the locations of all the treasures and some suggested builds ..
Further Reading
Most of this information was discussed and originally posted on the
/r/woweconomy
subreddit or in the accompanying
Discord Server
.
I hope you found this useful and If you have any suggestions or feedback, please do say so in the comments below..
Until next time, Happy Goldmaking!
Samadan
