Early Access Gold Making & Token Prices - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 341

Early Access Gold Making

Levelling

Gathering

Crafting



I made my first million!



For the first time ever, I have over a million gold! I started yesterday with around 200k and thought I would spend the first few days exclusively gathering, but once I noticed how expensive gathering profession tools were I immediately swapped to blacksmithing and engineering and started slamming out Pickaxes, Sickles, Mining Helms, and Fishing Rods. The value has dropped dramatically over night but I managed to make my first million!



I also sold a surprising number of Bismuth Rods, the 5g vendor item, at 5k. That markets fallen through too but it was fun while it lasted.





I've made about 4.5mil so far on engineering. Profession tools and toys. Kinda delayed my push to 80 over that. Now it's tapering a bit, and I can finish the main story, get my professions going on my other toons, then go back for side quests, rep, and recipes.



Edit: I almost forgot, about a million was in some of my remaining serevite bolts, too. I almost forgot that, because it felt like a foot note, since I sold most of my hoard over the past few days.



I was actually expecting with how well I did on my main server to have done okay on my sorta sales outpost servers. Not a single sale from them, and I've basically withdrawn from my old markets and those servers temporarily, because so much capital is being concentrated on TWW, it's driven my other sales way down, and other servers AH's lag horribly since EA launch for me. Still, my main server was quite enough so far lol, I'm looking forward to getting my other professions going.



Profession tools and toys on a large realm. I'm not saying it wasn't work. I spent a lot of time crafting, and a fair amount of time resetting auctions, or only running quests for like 20 minutes before I would have to hearth and make more stock and reset auctions, etc. It's a lot of work making gold as a goblin. Also, those are server-side markets, so you've gotta realize, your mileage may vary on that. But most of my guild went engineering to start, too. I had a couple guys go a parts build and do very well, hundreds of thousands without the work I put in. Another did well pilfering and scouring, selling his excess chaos circuits. Two more are going weapons, and that's a different market, it's going to be a while before that becomes a thing, but currently all ranged hunters have the recommended BIS of a crafted gun with Darkmoon Sigil, so that could be really big for them. Another is going for helms. She isn't going to craft for anyone, she just wanted to make her own helm. No idea why. She ususally doesn't make a lot of gold any given expansion, though, and doesn't try to. Don't despair if you've chosen engineering. You can absolutely make gold, you just need the right strategy for you.



Token Prices

Maxing Out Dual Gathering



Currently running double gather with Herb/Mining, both are maxed and I've currently got 63 points in Herb and 52 in Mining. As far as I'm aware the available sources this week are the first time bonus per node, the 1 time treasures and the quest that gives a few hundred AA. Are there any other sources I'm missing or am I pretty much covered for early access?



