DurendilLeHunt Solo Beast Mastery Hunter Victory over Tindral Sageswift

Filth
I solod the whole raid like 6 weeks ago. How is this news?
imagine if they spent all that time learning to use keybinds instead, something of value would have been done
More impressive was him clicking everything.
Anyone notice that he did it with BLIZZ UI and he clicked every spell....thats a W for the clickers!
Never let anyone tell you you can't play this game by clicking on spells in the toolbar. (I mean... you shouldn't. But you totally can.)
DurendilLeHunt has released a new video featuring their 12-minute victory over Tindral Sageswift, surviving seeds, shields, and enrage to take down the raid boss completely solo!Wow, what a lack of respect for Faultline and Ghostfeather!
Bruh. This isn't runescape.
wild... hope they nerf hunters
Why he dont bind at least kill command/cobra shot and the third bm spell ? Wow is 10x harder without keybind
Lol look at the bitterness in the comments. This is what 20 years of WoW gaming does to a human brainGG to the guy