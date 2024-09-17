This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dungeon Buffs in The War Within Season 1 Mythic+
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
iMX3
Scattered throughout the Season 1 Mythic+ Dungeons are a variety of Buffs that players can obtain that will boost their Dungeon progression efforts. Here are all of the Dungeon Buffs available in The War Within Season 1 Mythic+.
Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
The Stonevault
The Dawnbreaker
City of Threads
Mists of Tirna Scithe
The Necrotic Wake
Siege of Boralus
Grim Batol
Ara-Kara, City of Echoes: Tailoring
Throughout this dungeon, there are numerous
Discordant Attendant
laying on the ground.
Khaz Algar Tailors of at least Skill 25
can interact with these NPCs to give them an on-use
Silk Thread
. This is a 10 second stun that even works on the Shrilling Voice mini-bosses!
Discordant Attendants give Tailors a 10 second
Silk Thread
Stun!
City of Threads: Rogues, Priests, and Engineers
Within the City of Threads are Shadcasters projecting an image of Queen Ansurek.
Rogues, Priests, and Khaz Algar Engineers of at least Skill 25
can interact with the Shadecasters to give their group a 30
Stolen Power
buff. This buff provides a
15% increase to DPS and HPS
and a
50% increase to movement speed
!
Queen Ansurek Shadecasters grant
Stolen Power
The Stonevault: Warriors, Dwarves, and Blacksmiths
The Stonevault has
Imbued Iron Bar
in a few main rooms throughout the dungeon that grant a
10 minute Versatility
buff.
Warriors, Dwarves, and Khaz Algar Blacksmiths of at least Skill 25
can strike the Iron Bar to grant
Imbued Iron Energy
.
Look for Anvils located throughout the Stonevault!
Mists of Tirna Scithe: Druids, Night Elves, Taurens, and Herbalists
Mists of Tirna Scithe has two interactive objects:
Overgrown Roots
and
Depleted Anima Seed
.
The
Overgrown Roots
provides shortcuts and access to a
10% stat buff
while the
Depleted Anima Seed
gives players a
checkpoint after the first and second bosses
of the dungeon. The
Overgrown Roots
originally required Night Fae Covenant members but will now require
Druids, Night Elves, Taurens, and Herbalists
in order to receive these buffs.
For the
Depleted Anima Seed
, any player can activate this checkpoint after the boss is defeated.
The Necrotic Wake: All Roles
The Necrotic Wake has a few on-use weapons that can be picked up by
any player
throughout the dungeon. These weapons include:
Discharged Anima
- Inflicting Arcane damage to nearby enemies and interrupt spellcasting every 1 sec for 8 sec.
Bloody Javelin
- Inflicts Physical damage to all enemies it passes through and additional Physical damage every 2 sec for 16 sec. Enemies take increased damage for 16 sec.
Forgotten Forgehammer
- Inflicts Physical damage and Stuns the target for 8 sec.
Discarded Shield
- Activate to reduce damage taken by 50% for all allies within 8 yds for 6 sec.
Comment by
BlacKcuD
on 2024-09-17T03:15:47-05:00
In M0 I could not activate the Mists things despite having Herbalism 100. Any ideas?
Comment by
Linaori
on 2024-09-17T03:17:35-05:00
In M0 I could not activate the Mists things despite having Herbalism 100. Any ideas?
I had the same issue
Comment by
professionlracer
on 2024-09-17T03:18:17-05:00
these are bad
1
