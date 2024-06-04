Dungeon Armor Concept Art for The War Within - Earthen-Inspired Fashion by Dave Greco

not a fan
Best fan art ever made were those Darkspear troll outfits for every class. by Arthur Lorenz. Why Blizz could not have used that for the heritage, I'll never know. But I suppose these here are because they expect a lot of Earthen with no Earthen style clothes to wear yet.
April fools?
Yikes
Stop using painted on armor. Stop being lazy.
Oh damn this is boring and basic as heck!This screams more ALLIANCE with a slice of Revendreth and Zereth Mortis ..who on the Design Tream approved this uninspired cookie cutter mogs?And of course no Horde Representation, Earthen will turn the Horde even more into "The Red Alliance"
The concept art looks nice, hate the in game models though.
The plate armor is a fail. The concept art clearly tried to go for a gladiator-esque knee-length kilt type thing, but what we got was a tiny butt and crotch curtain which just looks silly.
I don't hate the armour itself, although it's not great. But man, can we have some colours that don't suck? Like, none of this stuff is gonna be useful for making unique outfits with other sets because it's this random mish-mash of colours. Honestly, I think a lot more effort should go into making things with good colours that tend to match other sets. And making sure that every colour has at least some representation. For example, I always struggled to get blue transmogs on my Mage - it's a little better now, this expac has helped a fair bit but it's the same with a lot of classes.Also, can we get more class-based back piece items? And class-based sets in general. Shoulders with big icicles, or a belt with a bear trap hanging from it, gloves stained with blood, etc etc. Just cool stuff that we can use to create our own unique outfits that actually enhance class fantasy.
Does blizzard use the same colour schemes now? That looks like ulduar raid with dragonflight colours.