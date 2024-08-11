Dual Gathering in The War Within - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 339

Early Dual Gathering



FWIW I spent an hour on my dual gatherer tonight just to see what an hour of herbing and mining would give me. This is by no means an extensive and deep delve into the entire world of Khaz Algar because there are 4 zones that provide different nodes for mining and herbing. For example, there is no Aqirite nodes to be found on the Isle of Dorn, where I spent my full hour gathering.



I should mention that my gatherer is a Night Elf Druid, so I had flying for herbing already at default when I began my testing when the beta came out on June 5th. It took me until now to almost fully spec out my druid.



Skills are both 100 for mining and herbing.



Mining KP's - Fully maxed for Plethora of Ore = 185; Fully Maxed for Mining Fundamentals = 110; Mastering the Mysterious = 75 (about half way through the tree) Herbalism KP's - Fully maxed for Bountiful Harvests = 240; Fully Maxed for Botany = 120; Overloading the Underground = 93 (also about half way through the tree) Tools for gathering were a bit tough to get in beta - some came from engineering. I tried to get max quality tools for testing but it was not easy. I ended up with the blue Artisan Sickle Q3 and the blue Artisan Pickaxe Q3 for this hour test. Had the basic green tools for the other slots. I only had one Perception enchant because, again, they are difficult to come by on beta I used rank 2 Ironclaw Razorstones for both gathering tools which give about +60 perception I also used rank 2 phial of Bountiful Seasons which gives some finesse for the summer.



So, I wasn't a degenerate gatherer because I just don't have the time to spend trying max everything. I just thought that some of you would like to understand what to expect for herbing and mining once the WWI goes live soon.



Here are the results for the Isle of Dorn ONLY! (I flew a circular route around the southern part of the island):



HERBALISM:



a) Mycobloom: R1 - 91; R2 - 58; R3 - 75

a) Mycobloom: R1 - 91; R2 - 58; R3 - 75 b) Blessing Blossom: R1 - 65; R2 - 63; R3 - 31

c) Arathor's Spear: R1 - 4; R2 - 10; R3 - 1

d) Luredrop: R1 - 0; R2 - 2; R3 - 0 (found in a cave on Dorn - mostly found underground)

e) Orbinid: R1 - 0; R2 - 0; R3 - 0 (none to be found on Dorn - only the in the lower levels)

f) Null Lotus: 7



MINING:



a) Bismuth: R1 - 56; R2 - 56; R3 - 26

b) Ironclaw Ore: R1 - 38; R2 - 24; R3 - 19

c) Aqirite: R1 - 4; R2 - 2; R3 - 2 (these nodes don't show up in Dorn, but you can get a little from overloading the exploding EZ-Mine deposits.)

f) Null Stone: 3



OTHER MATS:



a) Weavercloth: 14 (I did not overload these nodes)

b) Leyline Residue: 22

c) Crystalline Powder: 36

d) Verdant Seed: 12

e) Irradiated Verdant Seed: 9

f) Crystallized Verdant Seed: 1



To sum up, I'm not sure if this post will help anyone here but one thing is clear: It will take time and effort to get your hands on r3 herbs and ore. Expect to begin with gathering r1's and some r2's for about a week or two. Rank 3 ores and herbs are going to be expensive at the beginning.



GL to all...

FWIW I spent an hour on my dual gatherer tonight just to see what an hour of herbing and mining would give me. This is by no means an extensive and deep delve into the entire world of Khaz Algar because there are 4 zones that provide different nodes for mining and herbing. For example, there is no Aqirite nodes to be found on the Isle of Dorn, where I spent my full hour gathering.I should mention that my gatherer is a Night Elf Druid, so I had flying for herbing already at default when I began my testing when the beta came out on June 5th. It took me until now to almost fully spec out my druid.Skills are both 100 for mining and herbing.So, I wasn't a degenerate gatherer because I just don't have the time to spend trying max everything. I just thought that some of you would like to understand what to expect for herbing and mining once the WWI goes live soon.Here are the results for the Isle of Dorn ONLY! (I flew a circular route around the southern part of the island):To sum up, I'm not sure if this post will help anyone here but one thing is clear: It will take time and effort to get your hands on r3 herbs and ore. Expect to begin with gathering r1's and some r2's for about a week or two. Rank 3 ores and herbs are going to be expensive at the beginning.GL to all...

Im going herb/mining while leveling and maybe for first few days, transition to alch and remove mining



Playing blood is nice since you wont get dazed, sky golem still herbs while mounted with sky riding i believe so not getting dismounted while herbing is nice



I am debating whether to rush 80 and completing the main story to unlock Adventure Mode for all my alts, or if it is better to begin gathering (double gatherer) ASAP and focus on that only for the first week of the expansion.



For Dragonflight, I rushed 70 and feel as if I missed out on selling at crazy week 1 prices for raw materials.



Curious what others think, or if I am overthinking how long it will take to get to max lvl and complete the new campaign.





Running my main to 80 ASAP and then professions probably. I have the early access and took Friday + the next week off so I am aiming to be 80 in the first day or two and then start with the farming / professions before the rush of people get in.



Fixes to Profession Levelling

Transmog Just Got Easier



Data For Azeroth (



As a collector, I like to sort things I don't own by what is most commonly owned by others and use that as a list of sorts for what to try to collect next.



Currently you have to manually upload your appearance collection second-hand via All The Things, but it doesn't work well honestly. Having appearances straight from Blizz like all the other collections on there will make a huge difference!

Data For Azeroth ( https://www.dataforazeroth.com ) - can filter all your collections by what you know, what you don't, what are the most/least common things you own, what are the most/least common things you don't own etc. etc.As a collector, I like to sort things I don't own by what is most commonly owned by others and use that as a list of sorts for what to try to collect next.Currently you have to manually upload your appearance collection second-hand via All The Things, but it doesn't work well honestly. Having appearances straight from Blizz like all the other collections on there will make a huge difference!

dataforazeroth.com can now pull your transmog appearances from Blizzard's API! Check it out by going to the appearances tab on your character's page. It only seems to support unique appearances, not sources.



Big thank you to Blizzard for adding this!#wow #warcraft — Shoogen (@ShoogenTweets) August 6, 2024



Transmog has been account-wide for ages. What's different is that your plate wearer can go run a dungeon, and get cloth transmogs, etc. The transmog market has actually expanded to white and grey items as well.



You might see more steady prices across servers, depending on how many people pick up on cross-realm trading, but the actual size of the market is not going down, it's going up.



I'm on moonguard which is probably amongst the top 3 realms for tmog on the america region. That being said, it doesn't create "miracles". One of my favorite tmog to sell is ceremonial leather loincloth. On average, I need to post it 58 times to make a sale. And remember, that's one of the good ones! The key is to post every day or multiple times a day. That's "if" you have the patience. Since most don't, I made over 300 000 gold on that item alone from just posting it twice a day on average! If you have 33 items like that, that's 10 million gold per year.



99% of the transmog sales were on my main realm which is Moonguard. I have roughly 50 auctions of tmog at all times or a bit more sometimes. I only sell medium to high value stuff. The only tmog I farmed was from island expeditions, silithus, naxx and sometimes dungeons like dire maul for books and wailing caverns for loincloths. Lots of the gold came from buying on other servers and selling on my realm. Also, I wouldn't sell tmog on low or medium pop realms. The sale rate is already very low.



Warbank Cross Realm

Further Reading