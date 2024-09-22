Dual Gathering Builds - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 344

Guild Banks and Warband Banks



WARBAND BANK



Reagents stored in the Warband bank can now be used to fill all types of crafting orders.

WARBAND BANK



About a week after we launched patch 11.0.2 in August, we began receiving reports of an issue where some players were discovering items missing from their guild banks.



As we investigated over the next couple of days, we found the culprit—a technical update that was made to support cross-realm guilds. An unexpected bug caused one of our maintenance processes to make some items disappear. Many of these items were related to professions materials from prior expansions, but it was possible for players to lose other items from their guild banks as well.



For the last few weeks, we’ve been packing up the missing items that we’re able to identify as lost by this process, and we will soon mail those to the guild leader character for each affected guild.



Due to how some of the data was lost, we’ve reached a point where the result will be an incomplete restoration for some guilds, and we do not have a way to restore the remaining missing items for them.



We apologize for that and for the long wait here. We really appreciate your patience as we’ve worked through this difficult issue.





Out of 7 full guild tabs wiped, this is all that was restored. I'm gutted.





Dual Gathering up to 100k Gold per Hour



100k gold / hour. Herbalism & Mining



Route and LootAppraiser stats:



Professions KP Priority



Mining: "Mining Fundamentals" (60/60) → "Plethora of Ore" (10/50) → "Bismuth" (45/45) → Continue pushing "Plethora of Ore" to 50/50, or choose "Ironclaw" or "Aqirite" to obtain more Null Stones. (Aqirite seemed to drop more Null Stones)



Herbalism: "Botany" (40/40) → "Bountiful Harvests" (5/40) → "Luredrop" (40/40) → "Bountiful Harvests" (40/40) → Then, you can invest the rest into "Mulching" or "Arathor's Spear"



Explanation: We want to fly continuously and acquire this ability as quickly as possible, so we invest in the appropriate talents. It's essential to focus on talents that provide skill boosts for ANY node. The potential to get Null Stones from Bismuth appears more valuable than an early maxing of "Plethora of Ore." As for Herbalism, pushing "Luredrops" is prioritized since there are tons of them in the specified route



AA Distribution



Blue tools are the top priority. Craft T5 tools with the specified stat (Finesse only) and apply the same stat enchantment. Spend 1800 AA for extra KP in Dornogal for both professions, and spend it according to the priority guide above. Get accessories, with a focus on those with Finesse. Mining accessories should be prioritized, as they yield more gold through mining.



Explanation: There isn’t much to add here. I shuffle professions weekly and drop Herbalism every week to earn an extra 300-400 AA from other professions. It costs about 25k gold and takes 30-45 minutes. Note that you’ll need to restore 100/100 Herbalism skill afterward, which takes around 30-45 minutes to reach 90/100. The first AA shuffle grants over 1000 AA but takes more time and gold. It is explained pretty well by Kaychak in his video. Since I haven’t done extensive AA shuffling, I don’t have Blue accessories yet, but I did acquire all KP from Dornogal.



Details on Route & Techniques



We mainly hunt Bismuth (including Webbed nodes) and Luredrops. Arathor's Spear is OK, Orbinid is arguable, but for restoring vigor it's fine. Other herbs aren't worth collecting in non-Lush versions. If Ironclaw or Aqirite are nearby or in good spots, you can mine them to reduce overload cooldown and possibly get a chunk of Null Stone (or two if Perception actually procs :d). Prices may change overtime so the approach & prioritization here might change too.

Only overload EZ Bismuth nodes, then mine Bismuth chunks. Overload irritated herbs (any type) and use the ability to duplicate Luredrops.

Enter caves only if there’s a Rich Bismuth or Bismuth Seam spawn, and only if it's worth the time spent.

Collect treasure chests. Tinderbox is a great drop (8-10k gold). Disturbed earth is just meh

"Green Thumb" (Mulching 10/50) should only be used on Lush Luredrops.



Consumables (All can be used simultaneously)



Darkmoon Firewater – Increases Deftness by 15%. This is highly valuable as it helps gather materials without engaging mobs.

Phial of Truesight – Increases Perception, but more importantly, allows you to see camouflaged herbs and ores.

Streaming Phial of Finesse – Increases Finesse by 40 (T2) or 50 (T3). It’s optional, requires Dragonflight reagents, and is only obtainable via crafting orders.



There is a lot of info i didnt put into this guide because i wanted to keep it laconic, so if you have any questions, i am looking forward to help you.

Route and LootAppraiser stats:Mining: "Mining Fundamentals" (60/60) → "Plethora of Ore" (10/50) → "Bismuth" (45/45) → Continue pushing "Plethora of Ore" to 50/50, or choose "Ironclaw" or "Aqirite" to obtain more Null Stones. (Aqirite seemed to drop more Null Stones)Herbalism: "Botany" (40/40) → "Bountiful Harvests" (5/40) → "Luredrop" (40/40) → "Bountiful Harvests" (40/40) → Then, you can invest the rest into "Mulching" or "Arathor's Spear"Explanation: We want to fly continuously and acquire this ability as quickly as possible, so we invest in the appropriate talents. It's essential to focus on talents that provide skill boosts for ANY node. The potential to get Null Stones from Bismuth appears more valuable than an early maxing of "Plethora of Ore." As for Herbalism, pushing "Luredrops" is prioritized since there are tons of them in the specified routeExplanation: There isn’t much to add here. I shuffle professions weekly and drop Herbalism every week to earn an extra 300-400 AA from other professions. It costs about 25k gold and takes 30-45 minutes. Note that you’ll need to restore 100/100 Herbalism skill afterward, which takes around 30-45 minutes to reach 90/100. The first AA shuffle grants over 1000 AA but takes more time and gold. It is explained pretty well by Kaychak in his video. Since I haven’t done extensive AA shuffling, I don’t have Blue accessories yet, but I did acquire all KP from Dornogal.There is a lot of info i didnt put into this guide because i wanted to keep it laconic, so if you have any questions, i am looking forward to help you.



You don't have to do exactly what they write in this guide to make gold. You could legit grab the profs with green tools and see decent gold.



Most of your gold will come from null stones which just requires you to get mining knowledge points. Fly around grab all the ones on the map, buy as much as you can from the vendors. You're good after that with pretty low effort. With the ability to make it better as you get more knowledge points/skill/finesse/perception. I know this because I did exactly this on a fresh toon the other day before even reading this guide.



Fishing is a Disaster!



As an avid fisherman from previous expansion, I was excited to fish in TWW and discover the new fishing achievements and equipment.



And to say it was a huge disappointment would be an understatement.



Mereldar Derby Fishing Weekly - was fun activity to do for 1 hour every Saturday, netting you around 35 Derby Marks each week to use as you please, however after the recent hotfix it awards only 3! Derby Marks and total around 13-15 per week, because you can complete the fishing with an alt again for another 3 Derby Marks. Absolutely disgusting change, requiring at least 3 times more time per week to get the same amount of Derby Marks as before, and requires you to level fishing on alts, craft equipment etc. which is a huge time and gold loss.



Algari weaverline - The new specific fishing enchant tool, which costs 100 Acuity to craft (which as fisherman you have no way to receive in any shape or form). The idea of it seems cool, to receive buffs for you fishing pool while you fish. However, the implementation of it is horrendous. For the total amount of 7 hours spent fishing in pools, not afk fishing at a single spot I have yet to receive 1 thread of any kind directly from fishing. The drop rate is abysmal and the only way to receive one is from the Meraldar Derby Marks.



To level both to 100, which is the max it would require 2000 Derby Marks, which at current rate of 15 per week would be 133 weeks on one character to max out the achievement.



Fish discrepancy in price and mechanics - The demand for fish in cooking is skewed towards only certain fish and this is in direct correlation with the profitability of the profession. The requirement for Kaheti Slum Shark in the cheapest to make feast will always skew the price of it to be higher, than some of the harder fish to find, which is an oversight of the fishing mechanics. Trying to find Queen Lurefish or Awakened Coelacanth and the corresponding costs of them are in no way balanced to their rarity compared to the Kaheti Slum Shark .It is often more expensive to throw the fish back in the water for the perception, catch rate buffs than to just afk catch green fish for 20 gold.

As an avid fisherman from previous expansion, I was excited to fish in TWW and discover the new fishing achievements and equipment.And to say it was a huge disappointment would be an understatement.

Alchemy Concentration Build

Further Reading