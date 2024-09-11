This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Druid & Rogue Talent Calculators Updated for Patch 11.0.5 PTR
PTR
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Wowhead's Talent Calculator is now updated for today's Patch 11.0.5 PTR build with all the latest talent changes for Restoration Druid and Rogue!
Patch 11.0.5 Talent Calculator Patch 11.0.5 Development Notes
Patch 11.0.5 Talent Calculator
We've updated our
Talent Calculator
with all the latest talent tree changes and tuning from the Patch 11.0.5 PTR.
Be sure to check out Restoration Druid, who had 13 Talent changes, and the significant additions and updates for Rogue.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post