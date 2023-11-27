This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dreamsurge Buff Will No Longer Apply in Valdrakken
Posted
56 seconds ago
Squishei
Blizzard has announced that the Dreamsurge Buffs will no longer apply to players in Valdrakken soon.
We have a hotfix on the way. Thereafter, Dreamsurge buffs should no longer apply to player-characters who are in Valdrakken.
