Dreamsurge Bind-on-Account Gear Hotfixed Yesterday
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Squishei
Last night, the Dreamsurge Bind-on-Account gear was hotfixed, increasing it's item level to 454 making it a great starting point for alts!
Dreamsurge Guide
Around 5:45 PDT PM yesterday, a set of hotfixes were pushed to live servers which buffs the Dreamsurge BoA gear to item level 454.
Dreamsurge BoA Gear (i.e.
Dreambound Plate Spaulders
) item level increased to 454 (was 415)
