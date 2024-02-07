Dragonriding Vigor Refund Fixed - Tindral Buffed

wow blizzard thanks i guess
Lame :/
Dragonriding Vigor Refund Fixed - Affects Tindral EncounterFixed the title for you. Tindral wasn’t buffed. It wasn’t even inadvertently or indirectly buffed. This just corrects a minor bug in two transitions of the encounter. Stop with the clickbait titles.
I didnt think this was a bug personally, I thought it was a nerf to the encounter
for #$%^'s sake, Blizzard. I thought it was a feature and the bug was that I sometimes don't get my vigor refilled. thanks for nothing.
in addition to Second Wind, be sure to take Dragonrider's Compassion from the upper choice node so you have a shield when you land!
Instead of fixing it on the day , they fixed it weeks later ... no matter how one look at it , there is no logic behind it :D
This is so freaking wild to me, Blizzard are you totally out of touch with the continuing difficulty on this boss? You’ve got CE guilds who have more pulls on this still without a kill, then they had on Sark last tier. And, you change something, which makes it more difficult? This boss still needs significant nerfing to be in line with a second to last raid boss. I’m like at a loss for words . There’s actually guilds still with 700 pulls on this until they’re getting a kill.
The same day this bug started happening they also heavily reduced the amount of vigor refunded by flying through a green orb. I honestly thought this was some sort of balancing adjustment but I guess they just wanted you to also lose pulls in the flying section in addition to the five other raid wide wipe mechanics making this boss hell.
Yeah, exactly, instead of lessening the number of things that cause instant raid wipes at any point in the raid (which we said we were trying to move away from) let’s add another thing, for funzies :) Let’s make non top tier CE guilds have 800 wipes on this
Where are Tindral buffs ?
This is probably a bug that they should let happen
Just flick your camera upward and use Skyward Ascent then go back to straight. It's the same speed burst at only 1 vigor.