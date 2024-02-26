Dragonflight WoW Hotfixes (Feb 26) - Increased Follower Dungeon EXP

Still no DH nerfs in PvP LMFAO
FIFTY? Who is doing 50 follower dungeons a day besides bots? Terrible change.
Now give follower dungeons the queued XP bonus that you get for doing randoms. Then follower dungeons can actually be an option. Follower dungeons should also be expanded to Heroic difficulty eventually.Solo content in WoW has a history of failing because the rewards are always nerfed to the point of being useless, if rewards are offered at all—so we never get to see the true demand for solo content in this game.
done some testing post hotfix i remember before getting like 200 exp per elite mob but now im getting around 700 per mob. its a big improvement from before but still very low specially considering you get 0 xp for finishing the dungeon. and the fact its slower clears with ai over real players.
Greetings! What about pvp balancing? Players waiting for any kind of response. Are you all too busy with new expansion? Is it because of MDI? Layoffs hitted too hard? Are you still gathering some kind of data? We do not demand weekly balancing to perfect distribution of all classes, we just want to now, why we are being ignored. You could just say something, this silence is deafening.
Looks like leveling by follower dungeon is on the menu, yum
I think the whole idea with follower dungeons is it is a learning tool. It's not meant to replace regular dungeons in usefulness to the player gaining levels/power, or fast completion. Yes, the PVP spec balance is not quite there. I see it every day. Yes those complaints belong on wow forums and customer support hotlines while you tell them why you are suspending your subscription(if it is that bad).Dont think blizzard is doing too little to aid new players pvp gearing. In a couple days a toon can earn a full honor set and your main can gift full honor sets to alts quickly, plus pvp greens are nearly free on the AH and world pvp upgraded gear has better item level than even honor gear. Gearing is the least of our pvp concerns.Now, its time to roll out the rest of those tasty honor talents for review and getting ready for beta testing the War Within.
From what level i can start using followers dg?
And that changes nothing, because most of XP you get from dungeons comes from completion reward, which is still completely missing from follower dungeons...