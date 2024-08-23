Dragonflight Tier Sets Work at Level 80 - Boost Your Character's Power in Khaz Algar

bet that isn't the case come the 26th...lol
Hotfix in 3... 2... 1.
Fun detected. Hotfix incoming./s
This is either a bug, or theres some technical reason why they don't want to or can't change this before the full launch of TWW.Either way, don't count on it lasting more than a few days at most.
For Frost + Rider of the Apocalypse DKs the free Frostwyrm's Fury from the DF tier set also triggers Apocalypse Now
Almost guaranteed this will get fixed shortly. Set bonuses usually shut off after a couple levels, no way this is intended to still be working at 80.
@#$%ing weird as hell that it shuts off anyhow, like, why? that worried about people not participating in seasonal bull#$%^?
Except for shadowlands current tier sets have never been disabled before the xpac comes, so this is not particularily new or exciting. We cleared nax 25 wearing T6 as it was rightout better.But those were different times although I am surprised that we are only talking about a "small amount of stats". I don't know, what itemlevel difference are we talking right now? Last I head explorer track starts at 558, that seems quite a bit more than a "small amount of stats" and most likely will easily cover the 10-15% damage from the ~525 set, not even talking about the increased survivability.
It's a thing for Marksman aswell, if I drop my 4 set I lose quite a large amount of dps, I could be at 550 but I'm staying at 424 for now
My bet is that they can't disable the sets just yet because TWW hasn't launched yet on paper. So the moment that the advertised launch date hits the sets will go into legacy sets. They will say that they didn't want to disable sets for players still playing dragonflight.End result will just be that EA players had a slightly easier time leveling.