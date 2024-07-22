Dragonflight Season 4 Tier Set Changes in the War Within Pre-Patch

Lol to mistweaver tier set. Essence Font is removed, yet in most of that tier set description.
Fix the tanks !
wtf why?yall changed the MW tierset to something that buffs essence font. do you guys remember removing essence font right? LMAO
all i ask is for Marksmanship hunter tier set to be made into talents somehow please
something tells me the tier set reroll guy didn't read the MW patch notes.
As long as those talents aren't hero talents so that you can arrange to have all the same stuff tomorrow, that ought to be just fine.
So, nothing to address Survival hunters using their S3 gear when this would have been the easiest way to do it? Interesting.
Im pretty sure ‘Tidal Resevoir’ made it into the talent tree too guys.. didn’t it?
Happy to play around with Demo S1 tier again lol, kinda wished they baked that in too but ah well :p
Disc tier set still needs some work, but they've refused to iterate on Priests much at all this beta.