Dragonflight Season 4 Servers Now Live in North America

Yes but where are the awakened vendors?
Tried to kill the world boss, killed it, but it disconnected everyone, and the kill didn't seem to count. Sigh.
Thank you NA for beta testing. See you tomorrow!
Is there like nothing for open world players? Like a questline or is that later?
very unstable right now. might want to wait a few more hours as I can't stay logged in for more than a minute or two before getting disconnected. superbloom and other events not working right. Stuff seems missing too.
They rolled it out also in Europe before the reset without any warning.
It is buggy atm. ilvl gear not dropping correct, dreamsurge, and timerift vendors not working at all, to name a few.
Thank you for beta testing NA, as usual!