Dragonflight Season 4 Reputation Bonuses - Likely Weekly Rotation?

Just what I need. Great.
Yeah let's not have a rotation at all please and thank you, We have all agreed that the rotation feels bad. So lets not even talk about it and give it the chance to will itself into existence
This seems really negligible at best considering they just gave a character with max renown to everyone that got thr expansion and emerald dream can be largely done by just doing the campaign and the weekly quest.
S4 why should anybody participate? if there is nothing new besides old content
I'm a bit miffed there's seemingly no fated style mechanic to make the fights faster. This is literally just rehashing every old raid and calling it content, even the intern in Shadowlands did better. Who wants to prog the same 3 raids but scaled up?
Rotation is necessary otherwise there would be too much groups for different raids and difficulties and not enough raiders to fill all of them
we don't need buffs to rep, we needs buffs to the drop rates of the insane amount of items needed to buy the stuff from rep vendors!
how about instead of increasing the rep gain, just uncap the amount of weekly/dailys you can do for rep of a faction?That way you can grind out all of the rep within a month without needing to wait on weekly quest to give you the rep tokens.
Interesting. Sign of Awakened Dreams buffs all reputation with 'Valdrakken Accord' but technically Valdrakken Accord is both its own reputation and a group for other smaller reputations.A notable smaller reputation that is hard to grind but is 'part' of Valdrakken Accord is Cobalt Assembly. Does that mean the 50% buff would affect that too?
Rotation is needed because otherwise guild's will need to do too much raiding per week. I'm fine with there being 8-9 raid bosses per week to maximise loot. Can you imagine needing to kill 27 raid bosses in one week otherwise to max progression?Blizz needs to work with guilds and raid leaders